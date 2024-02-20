Trevor Noah has turned a year older and hit the fourth floor, a major milestone in an extraordinary life

The beloved comedian is celebrating his 40th birthday and received birthday cheer from his South African supporters

Mzansi showed love to Trevor on his special day, which was no doubt a special celebrity affair

Mzansi showed love to Trevor Noah on his birthday and sent him well wishes. Images: trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Trevor Noah is turning the big 4-0 and was showered with love by his adoring fans. The South African-born Where Was I star received warm birthday messages from his Mzansi supporters, who wished him many more years.

Trevor Noah turns 40 years old

With a career spanning over 20 years, Trevor Noah has seen some major wins, like his fourth hosting gig at the Grammy Awards.

The former Daily Show host went from being just a South African comedian to becoming a globally recognised podcast host, television presenter and one of Beyoncé's biggest fans. Not to mention, he can crack a hell of a joke on just about anything!

As he turns 40 years old, Trevor has also achieved immense success in just 2023 alone, with his Off the Record Tour making history and selling out the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai.

Not only that, but The Daily Show also saw Trevor walk away with an Emmy Award - now that's how you close off the year!

Mzansi shows love to Trevor Noah

South Africans gathered to wish Trevor Noah well on his birthday:

Tiny Mnguni said:

"Happy Birthday to you, brother! Hip hip hooray! Hip hip hooray!"

Hhigh Court SA hyped up Trevor:

"The best of the best."

Msayphòz Gringò Khumalò wrote:

"Happy birthday, dawg. The best!"

Deigo Bell showed love to Trevor:

"Happy birthday to one of our national treasures. Wishing you continued success."

Sthokozisiwe Hlongwane posted:

"Happy Birthday to Trevor Noah. May he have many more years."

Logie Naidoo responded:

"Best wishes, Trevor Noah, keep the world smiling."

John Legend shows off friendship with Trevor Noah

In more Trevor Noah updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to John Legend using the comedian's phone while he hosted the Grammy Awards.

John took a selfie video that also showed his wife, Chrissy Teigen, whose reaction did not impress South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News