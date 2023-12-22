Trevor Noah thanked his supporters for getting his show, Where Was I , to the top ten on Netflix

Trevor Noah is beaming with pride after getting the news that his new comedy special peaked in the top 10 on Netflix's most-watched shows in the USA. Where Was I sitting comfortably on number two and could even reach the number one stop by Christmas!

Trevor Noah expresses gratitude for show's success

Having recently announced his new Netflix comedy special, Trevor Noah is back to express gratitude over how well his show is doing.

Taking to his social media pages, the comedian was grateful when he thanked his supporters for taking his new show to the top 10 of Netflix's most-watched shows in the USA.

When Was I is number two, just a spot behind My Life with the Walter Boys, which Trevor admitted to being hooked to:

"Wow! Thank you to everyone who has taken ‘Where Was I’ to #2 on @Netflix!"

"However, you’re also now responsible for getting me hooked on #1! Teen drama or not, My Life with the Walter Boys is fire. Will Jackie choose Alex or Cole? I need a season 2!!!"

The comedian has another show on the way, LOL (Last One Laughing), which features some of our local faves, including Tumi Morake and an excited Thando Thabethe.

Mzansi shows love to Trevor Noah

Netizens congratulated Trevor Noah on the success of his show and praised his talent:

soulwanderlust_ complimented Trevor:

"I’m German and cried real tears watching this. My sister and I were texting eachother the whole time impressed with your German accent."

misslissette7 said:

So hilarious! You’re the greatest at educating while bringing the humor."

tosinopaleke praised:

"Comedy special of the year!"

Meanwhile, some netizens questioned Trevor's comedic talent, while others criticised him for not addressing the Palestine-Israel genocide:

areej1130 said:

"Where were you? Where are you? You must be under a rock since you haven’t commented on Gaza yet."

kaurageous_lovedeep reflected:

"Did you know, two years ago, I learned about the Palestinian-Israel conflict from you? You were my favourite teacher. Just saying, I miss that."

sandra_lopez claimed:

"He doesn’t care about Gaza or the atrocities that are taking place. Or maybe he does care, but he feels he will somehow lose economically, sad but true."

Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reaction to the news that Trevor Noah would be hosting the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

This would be the comedian's fourth time hosting the ceremony, and said it's a lot of fun:

"I’m excited about that, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person."

