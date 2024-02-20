Fans are celebrating Rihanna's birthday with a viral throwback picture claimed to be her first-ever selfie at age 17

Social media users marvelled at her timeless beauty, with many noting that she hasn't aged since then

The Diamonds hitmaker's fans praised her elite "face card" and beauty, expressing nostalgia and admiration

Award-winning singer and business mogul Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna's name is charting social media platforms on her birthday. Fans unearthed an old selfie of the star and even claimed it was her first-ever selfie.

Rihanna’s throwback selfie trends on social media on her birthday. Image: @badgalriri

Rihanna's old picture goes viral

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes for one of the most famous women on the planet, Rihanna. The star has been in the industry for many years and blessed fans with timeless classics like Diamonds, Rude Boy, Umbrella and Unfaithful.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a social media user with the handle @PopCulture2000s shared a throwback picture of the hitmaker and claimed that it was her first-ever selfie. The post also mentioned that the mother of two was 17 when the picture was taken. The post read:

"Here is Rihanna’s first EVER selfie. She was 17."

Fans react to Rihanna's first selfie

Social media users shared sweet messages after coming across the stunning picture. Many couldn't believe how the talented star had not aged a day since she was 17.

@callmechunli__ said:

"That face card "

@gelatoalmelone added:

"She looks so matureeee (not in a bad way, she simply looks older)"

@AprokoBiochemst commented:

"Her face card has always been Elite and that cupid bow? Chef's kiss."

@Circegirl01 added:

"She is soooo beautiful! "

@mezzirow noted:

"The nostalgia that this pic holds is wild."

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Valentine’s Day photoshoot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren't left out of the Valentine's Day festivities and took their celebration to the city of love. The parents of two headed to Paris to commemorate Valentine's Day and had a cute photoshoot to make it extra special.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still madly in love with each other, and fans can't get enough of their chemistry.

Source: Briefly News