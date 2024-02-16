Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't forget about Valentine's Day and treated their fans to some sweet moments

The couple was out in Paris and had a photo shoot to commemorate the month of love

Fans are gushing at the cute couple and their moments together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Valentine's Day with a cute photoshoot. Images: GWR/Star Max/GC Images and MEGA/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren't left out of the Valentine's Day festivities and took their celebration to the city of love. The parents of two headed to Paris to commemorate Valentine's Day and had a cute photoshoot to make it extra special.

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Valentine's Day celebration

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still madly in love with each other, and fans can't get enough of their chemistry.

Having recently welcomed baby number two, the couple took some time to themselves and celebrated Valentine's Day. Who knows, perhaps baby number three might come as well.

In several posts by Twitter (X) user gabgonebad, the couple was photographed in Paris on Valentine's Day and couldn't keep their hands off each other.

Photographer, lightsnoor documented the sweet moments:

Fans react to Rihanna and Rocky's photos

Netizens are loving the photos and gushed at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance:

queen_b4eva warned:

"Rocky, Rih loves you bad. If you break her heart, I will hunt you down myself."

ladidaix gushed:

"The way they smile with each other! I just know RZA and Riot are surrounded by love at all times."

mylifezsweet said:

"Our woman is gone gone fr."

Ddgxhalle23 suspected:

"Baby number three loading."

Bubble_minakie wrote:

"A perfect match."

mars_goth commented:

"This is the type of love I want."

TFNowB said:

"I love seeing their love."

SintaSintamei wrote:

"A love like this."

ella_bosslady posted:

"So this is love."

nikitaa_m responded:

"Gone guys world wide!"

Rihanna flaunts post-baby body

In more Rihanna updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer flaunting her snatched body just months after giving birth to her secondborn.

The Umbrella hitmaker snapped back and stunned fans when she stepped out in a body-hugging outfit with no baby fat in sight!

