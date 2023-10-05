Rihanna recently impressed fans by stepping out in an elegant outfit just two months after giving birth to her second son with A$AP Rocky

She celebrated Rocky's 35th birthday in New York City, showcasing her stunning post-baby body and earning praise from social media users for her incredible snapback transformation

Fans expressed their admiration for Rihanna's quick return to her stylish self, with many commending her on her appearance shortly after giving birth

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

New mom Rihanna recently stepped out oozing elegance two months after welcoming her second son with A$AP Rocky. The award-winning singer and businesswoman was all dressed up for her boo's 35th birthday.

Rihanna showed off her stunning body two months after giving birth. Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna lauded for her impressive snapback game

We can all agree that Riri is a superhuman. The star who welcomed her second child Riot a little over a year after giving birth to her first son Rza has already snapped back to her post-baby body.

The singer who stepped out to celebrate her baby daddy A$AP Rocky's 35th birthday at a fancy restaurant in New York City turned heads with her stylish look. The Rehab hitmaker showed off her impressive hourglass figure in black skintight pantaboots and a tulle corset.

A picture of the star's look shared on X (Twitter) by a page with the handle @FentyCop has been making rounds on social media. The caption of the post read:

"Rihanna is insane for this look, and 2 months after giving birth!"

Rihanna's fans stunned by her look

Social media users admitted that they did not expect to see Riri snapped back a few weeks after giving birth. Many took to the post's comments section to shower the award-winning singer with praise.

@Her__Hotness commented:

"Rih always delivers."

@Mickeydgonzalez wrote:

"OBSESSED. I can't get enough."

@rocklahoma22 added:

"It’s perfect for two months after."

@redboyy2013 said:

"They look good and happy! Now, she needs to convince, her man to do do his side-teeth."

Rihanna look-alike from Brazil has people doing double take: “Close enough, drop an album”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one Rihanna look-alike has social media users wowed, with her resemblance to the star completely uncanny.

Instagram user, @cohenrose, from Brazil, had many people doing a double take after she posted a video dancing along to Rihanna’s 2005 hit If It’s Lovin’ That You Want.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News