A woman proudly showed off the house that she built for her mother who has been living in a shack for years

The proud lady said she managed to make her mom's dreams come true with the money she earned as a nail technician

She posted a TikTok video showing the construction process and many people were inspired by her achievement

A woman announced that she built her mother a house. Image: @11deborah2

Source: TikTok

A nail technician has made her mom's dream come true with hard work and dedication.

She @11deborah2 undertook a monumental project to build a brand-new home for her beloved mother.

From shack to big house

The moment of revelation came on TikTok, where she proudly unveiled the completed big house to the world.

The proud lady expressed the happiness she is feeling from upgrading her mother's living situation.

"Me building my mom a home after so many years of staying in a shack. I do nails. You can also do it. It gave her dignity.

Empowerment through hard work

She reminded people that the rewards of working hard can be life-changing. She had not only built a house but also made her mother's long-cherished dream a reality.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates nail tech

Messages of congratulations and admiration poured in from people across the country.

Check out some of the comments below:

@beelady03 said:

"I like your story but not the part of you giving her dignity.Dignity is what she had already by raising a smart child like you."

@vfmtiyane mentioned:

"May the good Lord continue blessing you in abundance, that you, your mother and your child never lack."

@philiduma12 wrote:

"Well done my dear, may God continue to protect and bless you and your hustle."

@thandoo888 shared:

"Just started my nail classes yesterday. I am inspired."

@dipsmazibuko suggested:

" Please share the details of the builder."

@stellastellamokhe commented:

"Congratulations nana. More blessings abundantly upon your life. ❤️"

@sharon_absolon posted:

"Your mom will be very proud of the blessings upon your life.❤️"

@lilly_rose149 added:

"Wow, beautiful how much did you spend including labour."

