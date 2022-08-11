Tito Mboweni had the people of Mznasi questioning whether he is on diet or what, because soup for dinner is not a meal

Taking to Twitter with a food snap, Tito shared a bowl of chicken soup that he was going to eat alongside some brown bread

The people of Mznsi let Tito know that they are here if there is something he needs to talk about because this is clearly a cry for help

South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni has the people of Mzansi believing he might be on a diet after he dropped a picture of himself eating soup for dinner.

Tito Mboweni had soup for dinner and the people of Mzanis did not believe it for a second. Image: Twitter / Tito Mboweni

While soups can be a delightful treat in winter, the people of South Africa are not quite sure that it qualifies as a whole meal. So, when Tito showed a bowl of soup for dinner, people were wondering what is up.

Tito took to Twitter with a picture of a bowl of chicken soup which he claimed to be eating with brown bread for dinner. A whole Tito and some liquid with a bit of bread… it can’t be!

“Dinner today ⁦@ironcrownpub⁩. Chicken soup and brown bread. ⁦@golimpopo.”

The people of Mzansi ask the former minister if he's watching his weight

While the soup did not look bad, people were not buying it this is all Tito was eating for dinner. Some wondered if he was joining the banting bandwagon to get in shape for summer, lol.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@the_PopeSA said:

“Uncle Tito you gonna eat us yazwhat's that now?”

@zwambiluni said:

“How many slices of bread are you going to munch tho Mboweni.”

@Eve13419533 said:

“That's great you start banting tatani Mboweni.”

@Mpongo_N said:

@VusiSambo said:

