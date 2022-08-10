A Mzansi man thanked his father on social media for depositing R10k into his account just because he can

Twitter user @D_Bhekza shared a screenshot of the deposit, giving thanks to his father for his generosity

While the man did not look as if he needed the money, people reminded him to spend it wisely and to be grateful for the dad he has

Not everyone is so blessed as to have parents who can help them financially, most are trying to help their parents. One man showed gratitude to his dad after receiving a R10k drop into his account.

Twitter user @D_Bhekza is grateful to have a father who does not flinch when he needs help. Image: Twitter / @D_Bhekza

Source: Twitter

Times are tough and people are facing financial hardship for a multitude of reasons. While the man did not explain what his dad gave him the R10k for, he’s lucky no matter the reason.

Twitter user @D_Bhekza shared a screenshot of the deposit he received, thanking his dad for everything. He did not say much more on the matter, just expressed his gratitude and left it at that.

The R10k drop bumped his balance up to an impressive R917741, showing that he probably didn’t need the cash, but we can’t be sure of that.

“A Gift from my Dad God bless him ❤”

The people of Mzansi try their luck at getting a piece of this ever-giving pie

The post had some in their feels as never have they received help from any family member. Most wanted to know if there was a vacancy in the family that they could fill, lol, because this is the treatment they feel they deserve.

Take a look at some of the mixed feels comments:

@thandingubs said:

“You guys are sooo blessed andifungatsho I have no one in my family who can gift me with money uyeke u R10000 ngisho u R100 lutho.”

@Lerato80021500 said:

“Morning bhuti sharing is caring ☺️”

@inobandras suggested:

“Do something that's permanent or semi-permanent and not buy food or drinks. Then you will remember that for years. Even getting a timeless piece of clothing like a tweed coat. Unless if you are in financial dire straits. ”

@LebohangMosoeu1 said:

“Then you find abo Baba bethu who have never even bought us ngisho uChappies You are blessed beyond measures. ”

@BellaTakwana tried her luck, lol:

Source: Briefly News