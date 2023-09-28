A TikTok video shows a huge house that became a viral hit as people saw how big it was in the clip

The home looks like it was built in South Africa's rural areas, and many people were in awe of its size

Netizens were delighted after seeing the video of the humungous yard filled with family activity

A viral video showed a well-built house for someone with a big family. Many peeps were inspired after seeing the exterior of the sizable house.

A TikTok video shows a mansion in the rural and many people loved seeing the happy scene. Image: @mtanenkos

Source: TikTok

The video received over 5,000 likes, as many loved seeing the happy family home. Peeps in the comments were gushing over the family home.

TikTok video shows huge house

@mtanenkos posted a video of a big home built in the rural area. In the video, children were playing in the spacious yard, and multiple cars were parked in huge garages.

Watch the video below:

South Africans love TikTok video of home

The huge house and huge yard filled with family members inspired TikTok viewers. Netizens complimented the homeowners. Some online users also asked the creator for the house plan.

YAYA said:

"Cela ungiphe iplan yendlu(Can I please have your houses' plans.)"

Mthondo Wethusi commented:

"Ngicela ungipha i plan lalomuzi nami ngizowakha masengiohumelele ngiyawuthanda muhle. (Can I have the plan to build this when I can? I love it. So beautiful)."

user717907587773 wrote:

"Imizi yabany abantu mmm.(People's homes.)"

enhleGcaba added:

"This is what I want to build for my family before I die."

user424330527748 gushed:

"Beautiful house."

Mansions in rural areas motivate Mzansi

Houses that are posted online often go viral. South Africans debated over a huge house built in a rural area, as many guessed it was worth millions.

