Social media users raised concerns when a video of high school students rocking mini skirts went viral on social media. A mother left social media users rolling on the floor when she gave her son a taste of her own medicine.

A video of high-school girls wearing mini skirts got people talking and a fearless babe trended for walking two lions. Image: UGC.

Source: UGC

A South African woman caused a stir when her video walking two male lions trended on TikTok. A stunning female mathematics teacher was lauded for explaining a division lesson in Sesotho.

A student was praised after building her mother a beautiful house with her NSFAS funds.

1. "Teachers at risk": Secondary school students in short skirts shake waists without fear, clip trends on TikTok

A video of some secondary school students dancing in their classroom has got thousands of reactions on TikTok.

One of them had her skirt especially short though she wore skin pantyhose. Many people could not believe how freely they behaved as students.

At the clip's start, a girl in braids left as another came into view to join the student with the short skirt. They both performed to an amapiano sound.

2. SA mom gives son taste of his own medicine and throws tantrum at grocery store, video amuses SA

Most parents have, at one point, dealt with a frustrated child in public. Children who cannot properly communicate their anger end up throwing tantrums in full view of strangers, which might be embarrassing for some parents.

One mother, @thoanie9410, posted a TikTok video of how she ended her son's public tantrum. She copied his behaviour and started rolling on the floor and screaming. The boy was so surprised by his mom's behaviour he stared at her with his arms folded.

More than 149 000 people saw the TikTok video and loved the woman's no-nonsense attitude.

3. Woman in South Africa walks 2 big lions like her dogs in TikTok with 1.7M views

A young lady (@tshxlo_felo_) has shared a video showing the moment she walked two big lions in a park without fear.

Wearing jean shorts and a black top, the lady walked majestically behind the animals as if they were pets.

The lions strutted before her like her escorts. While walking behind the lions, she had a stick with her.

4. Beautiful female mathematics teacher goes TikTok viral for division lesson in Sesotho

One teacher conducted her Mathematics lesson in Sesotho so that her students could fully understand the concepts. The brainy lady posted the video on her TikTok page which is filled with other clips of her lessons.

The gorgeous maths teacher caught SA TikTokkers' attention with her unique teaching style and went viral.

Her video gathered more than 380 000 views, and people were awed by her lesson. The students in her classroom were very interactive and seemed like they understood her lesson on division.

5. Mzansi student builds mom house with NSFAS funds and 4 other people who blessed their queens with homes

Moms are undoubtedly the most selfless and caring people on the planet. Many people work hard to make the women who birthed them proud and to try to repay them for all they sacrificed to raise them.

Being a mom comes with many sacrifices, but nothing is ever too big for your child. One woman saved all her NSFAS university funding and put it towards building her mother a house, while others used theirs to party.

Briefly News has covered many heartwarming stories of how grown children have gone to great lengths to build their queens' houses.

Source: Briefly News