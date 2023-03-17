A young teacher on TikTok went viral for sharing her spiritual journey and explaining it to her students

The educator made sure her students were comfortable by revealing that she was a new person after starting her spiritual journey

In the video, she told the kids her new names, and online users were touched by how respectful the students were

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A South African teacher on her spiritual journey took a crucial step in front of her student. The lady reintroduced herself to her learners.

A South African teacher going through a spiritual journey told her students about it and that she had a new name. Image: @avumilesidlai

Source: UGC

People enjoyed seeing how the kids reacted to the young teacher's announcement. The video showed a vulnerable moment between a teacher and her pupils.

Mzansi woman reveals traditional journey details to students

A South African teacher on TikTok, @avumilesidlai, showed how she is balancing a spiritual journey and her career. The lady told her students that her name was now Bathobele.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the touching video below:

South Africans applaud young teacher's bravery

Many people were amazed by the young lady. South Africa has more mainstream sangomas, and people commented that they were happy to see a new age of teachers open with their students.

Zintle Kwaaiman commented:

"Thokoza Dlozi.Camagu."

Andy Jola commented:

"Your learners sound so understanding and matured."

Hleziii commented:

'You see this new era of teachers?? Love it."

Luvuyo Belu commented:

"This shows progress for us as South Africans and our self-esteem especially when it comes to spirituality. It's beautiful to see."

wowogaga20 commented:

"Camagu Gogo Bathobele ukhule undlondlobale."

Life science teacher uses song and dance to teach, SA loves method

Briefly News reported that people were amazed at this tutor's creative teaching method. The young teacher in the video used her student's love for dance in the learning process.

Online users were in awe of the educator who made her kids feel free. The students were eagerly participating in the class activity.

Mzansi loves to dance, including school kids, who are some of the best performers. The clip showed how effective the teaching strategy was. TikTokkers commented they would have done well in school if they had a teacher like her. Some in the comments even mentioned that they would have done better in school if they had her as a teacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News