DJ Tira impressed fans by showering his wife Gugu Khathi with an extravagant Valentine's Day gift, including a large rose and money bouquet

South Africans praised Tira for his romantic gesture, with many applauding him for understanding the importance of spoiling one's partner

Social media users expressed admiration for the couple's love and some even took notes from their relationship

Popular South African media personality DJ Tira set the bar very high this Valentine's Day. The star turned heads when he shared a video of the present he bought his beautiful wife Gugu Khathi.

DJ Tira spoiled his wife Gugu Khathi on Valentine's Day. Image: @djtira

DJ Tira spoils Gugu Khathi

Love is still in the air after Valentine's Day. Social media was awash with posts from people in love celebrating their partners and spoiling them rotten.

As South Africans were patiently waiting to see what the Queen of Valentine's Day Lerato Kganyago received this year, DJ Tira wowed everyone with his thoughtful gift for his wife Gugu Khathi.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker shared a video while carrying a large rose and money bouquet. He captioned the post:

"Happy Valentines my love ❤️ My ride or die ✨ Indoda ayithwale ama rose "

DJ Tira hailed for spoiling his wife

One thing we can all agree on is that South Africans love love. Many showered the star with praise for going out of his way to spoil his wife. Some fans even admitted that they were taking notes from the lovely power couple.

@nontuks said:

"Men who understand the assignment are everything ❤️❤️"

@soscymbokazi added:

"Make me understand. You guys live together, you have kids and you share everything, what's the use for leyomali??"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner commented:

"Love it ❤❤"

@truelovemagazine added:

"Love lives here! "

@dlala_kb wrote:

"That's what a real men does tira. I like the spirit."

