One high school student made a grand gesture for his girlfriend just time for the day dedicated to love

A young kid went TikTok viral for Valentine's Day when he took to the stage as a surprise for his girlfriend

The student was not shy to show love for his girlfriend in front of the whole school, including the staff

Many people were touched after saying the effort that a young kid put into his girlfriend. The student was a viral hit on social media for pulling out all the stops for Valentine's Day.

A TikTok video shows a Valentine’s Day proposal by a high school dad in a TikTok video. Image: @yk.mendor

The video of the young boy and his girlfriend got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were impressed by the boy.

Student impresses on Valentine's Day

In a TikTok video, a young schoolboy @yk.mendor while it's holding flowers for his. The young boy declared his love at the school assembly, with students watching. In the clip, he was holding a bouquet of flowers and a red gift bag.

Watch the video below:

SA impressed by boy in love

Many people thought the video of the teen couple was adorable. Netizens commented on the video raving about the romantic boy. Peeps were amazing that the boy pulled out all the stops.

Read the comments below:

Temaaaaa_M commented:

"In my school they never allow this that’s why."

Lethabo Moabelo wrote:

"We're taking pointers mah boi."

wanted to download the video:

"Let us save the video!"

crazy<3 added:

"SLAYYYYY that father took my phone I couldn't record."

gushed:

"Now imagine MD."

