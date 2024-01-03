Zahara's sisters, Bandezwa and Lumka Mkutukana, have allegedly moved into her Roodepoort home shortly after her death

Zahara's sisters Bandeza and Lumka Mkutukana have allegedly moved into the late singer's Lille Falls, Roodepoort home less than a month after her death.

Zahara's sisters ransack her clothes

The Mkutukana family have allegedly started sharing Zahara's things a few weeks after her death. The star's sisters Bandezwa and Lumka who were previously accused of going on a shopping spree with her bank card while she was in hospital have reportedly moved into her house.

Sources close to the family confirmed to ZiMoja that Bandezwa and Lumka Mkutukana are already staying at the Loliwe singer's house. The two sisters were also captured rocking Zahara's outfits. The source said:

"Our culture says that after a person dies, we need to have a ceremony where the clothes are given out freely to family and friends. This has not been done. But they have already started wearing her clothes and parading around. Trust me, she is mad wherever she is.

Zahara's sister on why they were wearing her gown

A picture making rounds on the internet shows the singer's sister wearing one of Zahara's gowns that she reportedly wore on her final performance before her death.

Speaking about why she was wearing the dress, Bandezwa said she was only trying the dress on while sorting the late award-winning star's belongings. She added that she saw no problem with that because she is not here anymore.

Zahara’s unreleased songs to be dropped soon, fans concerned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that renowned musician and producer, Mojalefa 'Mjakes the Producer' Thebe, made a revelation during Zahara's memorial service.

In an emotional tribute, Mjakes disclosed that Zahara left behind a musical legacy and that new songs will be released next year.

