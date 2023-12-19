Zahara's sisters, Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana, broke their silence about the singer's death

The sisters revealed that they feel robbed, detailing how Zahara was a bright light in their family

Mzansi is mourning the Loliwe singer's passing while also critiquing her sisters' alleged shady ways

Zahara’s sisters Bandezwa and Lumka Mkutukana, said their sister's death felt unreal, like a bad dream. Images: zaharasa

Zahara's sisters, Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana, opened up about how it has been since their sister's death. The sisters expressed immense grief at Zahara's passing, saying they felt robbed and that her death was like a bad dream.

Zahara's sisters speak about her death

Following Zahara's untimely passing, her sisters revealed at her memorial service how they were called to the hospital to watch the Loliwe singer take her last breath.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bandezwa and Lumka Mkutukana said Zahara had big plans for after she left the hospital:

"We had a lot of plans during her time in hospital and hoped she would recover. She had just signed with a record company and planned to go overseas in February. Her future was promising."

Lumka said Zahara's death feels like a nightmare:

"Her departure feels like we're dreaming; we still can't believe it. The week before she went to the hospital, she was home and took the mattress to sleep with our kids. She loved them like they were hers.

"She was good at keeping birthdays and had a big and loving heart. She loved singing and was so talented. She would cook on Christmas; she was the best cook.

"She was funny, very talkative, and loved seeing the people around her happy. She used to make us laugh, impersonating people; we don't know who will make us laugh now."

Mzansi weighs in on Zahara's sisters with allegations

While grieving Zahara's passing, netizens weighed in on the reports that the singer's sisters had been misusing her money while she was in hospital:

medicatedpnguin said:

"That's how you know they had this planned all along, my bro. Her sister was jealous of her lifestyle."

Elsykesh was in shock:

"This is absolute wickedness."

mwendesusu wrote:

"And this is why I stay out of conversations around why someone has cut off their family members."

