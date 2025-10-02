Liquideep recently marked their reunion with a live performance of some of their hit songs

The house music duo has officially declared its comeback, and loyal fans are looking forward to seeing more of them

Reactions to their reunion were of cheer and criticism, and online users flooded social media to voice their opinions about Liquideep's comeback

The once-loved soulful house music duo Liquideep marked their comeback with an electrifying live performance.

The music duo, which comprises producer Thabo ‘Ryzor’ Shokgolo and vocalist Jonathan ‘Ziyon’ Hamilton, announced its return to the music scene on 24 September 2025 and has already begun performing.

Marking their return to the stage together after almost a decade, Liquideep came together on veteran presenter Thando Thabethe's drive-time show on 945, and Ziyon said that the time was right for them to return:

"We've been talking about this for three to four years, and it just feels right. We feel like we're ready to just come back and have fun."

The pair took fans down memory lane, performing some of their hits, like Rise Again. However, it was their performance of the smash hit BBM on YFM that sent social media into a tailspin.

Ryzor and Ziyon gave a lively performance of the hit song and took fans back to when BlackBerry and its nifty messenger service were the hottest things on the market.

The nostalgia was high, and fans took to social media to comment on Liquideep's unexpected comeback.

Watch the performance videos below:

Social media reacts to Liquideep's comeback

Fans are ecstatic and look forward to getting to relive their teenage years with Liquideep. Read their comments below:

UlikhayaM said:

"I’d lose it, they’re literally my childhood Scorpion Kings."

Keney_Tazzy added:

"I love this comeback."

MissYabayankie vowed:

"Definitely attending an event where they’ll be performing."

Ndlovukazi1001 wrote:

"I was listening to this on my way from work. Nostalgic."

Olerato19 reacted:

"I need these guys back in my life! We were so robbed by their absence! My heart, for 11 years!"

Meanwhile, others claimed that the reunion was driven by a lack of finances and voiced their opinions on social media:

man_boie said:

"The unemployment rate is high, we understand."

Notyawnzzngf threw shade:

"Happy for them, but what a recession indicator."

hlovo_ wrote:

"I know this linkup was driven by finances, so I really hope they can revive their careers."

lebohstraatmate posted:

"This comeback makes so much sense if you think about it, considering it’s a recession and all."

666_HYFR added:

"Ramaphosa's economy."

