Anele Mdoda is enjoying a romantic getaway with her husband and is keeping social media in the loop

The radio personality shared some sweet pictures with her man and nearly broke the internet with the vacation content

The trip comes just months after they tied the knot, and fans admired and gushed over the pair's sweet romance

Anele Mdoda enjoyed a romantic getaway with her husband. Image: zintathu

South African radio personality Anele Mdoda and her husband, Prince Bonelela 'Buza' Mgudlwa, are enjoying a romantic vacation in Kenya.

The pair recently jetted off to spend some quality time after their fairytale wedding, and Anele has been keeping fans updated on their romantic adventure.

Taking to her social media pages on 1 October 2025, the Kaya 959 presenter shared cute photos from the famous Diani Beach, which is known for its white sandy beaches and clear waters.

Anele and Buzza James posed in several pictures, soaking in the sunshine and enjoying some colourful drinks by the beach, in partnership with Flight Centre South Africa.

"Found the margarita!!!! @FlightCentreRSA. Kenya, you have my entire heart. Diani is a must-see!!!"

Anele Mdoda and her husband, Prince Bonelela Mgudlwa, took a trip to Kenya. Image: buzza_james

This comes months after the couple tied the knot in April and celebrated their nuptials with several ceremonies, from traditional celebrations to black-tie gatherings that had social media buzzing for days on end.

Their vacation content drew rave reactions from the online community, and fans couldn't help but admire Anele's gone-girl glow.

See the pictures from Anele's vacation below:

How did social media react?

Fans and followers have serious FOMO and couldn't help but admire Anele and her husband's romantic getaway. Read some of their comments below:

sindilemaqhiki showed love to the couple:

"How I love these souls. They are absolute peace. Stay blessed, and may His mercies reach you in abundance."

boogy_maboi joked:

"Every frame is screaming 'nice life problems.'"

sebulelon noted:

"You are starting to look like twins, it's the love."

inga_ntshokoma admired the couple:

"Wow, but it sure is nice by 'Love lives here.' I'm on my way. I love you guys!"

Nkabinde_N3 posted:

"If 'dangerously in love' was a picture."

Fans admired Anele Mdoda's romantic getaway with her hubby. Images: zintathu, buzza_james

Meanwhile, others commented on Anele's recent clash with Helen Zille.

Her vacation comes just days after the radio personality's heated exchange with the controversial politician on her radio show, and some fans said Anele needed a much-needed break:

iamLowkeyJosh commented:

"She mopped the floor with that racist, booked a flight and went on a vacation with her husband in Kenya."

missmay1644 laughed:

"Gogo Zille probably thinks this is AI."

lusithole_

Grilled Zille and went to Kenya to catch breath.

