SA artist @sk_original_art gained the internet’s attention with a breathtaking artwork of singer Summer Walker, painstakingly crafted on a cracked glass canvas

The video showcases a detailed step-by-step transformation, where the artist uses his hands to carefully create intricate cracks across the glass

The video gained thousands of likes and sparked an outpouring of fan requests, with viewers excited to see more portraits of their favourite celebrities

On 30 September 2025, a TikTok video was set ablaze following a Polokwane artist's beautiful video of his cracked glass art. He uses platforms like TikTok to show off his skills and connect with art lovers.

The artist, Sandile Kgaphola, has gained a wave of support with followers rallying behind him in the comments section. Flaunting his skill and creativity, the artist's hands delicately change a fragile glass canvas into a portrait of R&B singer Summer Walker. The video, which sparked a wave of awe and fan requests, was shared with the caption:

"I ask for your help once again 🙏🏿❤️"

Cracked glass art

The viral video showcases Sandile aka @sk_original_art's careful work as he applies pressure to the glass, causing tiny cracks to appear across the surface. Rather than shattering, the cracks slowly come together to form a striking appearance of Summer Walker. The process is a visual masterpiece, where the fragile glass contrasts beautifully with the emerging portrait, showing the artist's technical mastery. This unconventional approach changed the act of breaking glass into something artistic, captivating thousands of viewers worldwide.

This viral moment goes beyond just a clever art trick; it is a powerful reminder of the connection between artists and their audiences. @sk_original_art’s ability to turn something fragile and broken into a beautiful art piece that strikes a chord with fans, showing the power of creativity.

Community support

Followers flooded the comments section with admiration as they praised the art and asked for similar pieces. Fans began suggesting other celebrity portraits, discussing potential commissions and even offering emotional support, creating a sense of community. He has previously done portraits of Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and Chris Brown.

@sk_original_art’s cracked glass portrait of Summer Walker is a powerful reminder that art can come from the most unexpected places. Through his incredible talent and unique approach, the artist not only captivated a global audience but also built a thriving community around his craft.

Dk asked:

"Can we get cupcakes too?🙏🏾"

kingkruger_325 said:

"@Summer Walker, take a look! 🔥"

mzoli10111 asked:

"@SK Original Art 🔨 Where do you buy these glasses?"

Thando Tay🇿🇦 wrote:

"I thought it was @lamiez Holworthy Dj"

Barney Mbhele stated:

"@SK Original Art 🔨 Also try this weekend, cause she’s performing at Sunbet Arena for the In The City festival. @Summer Walker."

Dhlamini Fortune Sihle commented:

"Bro, was it you I saw last Saturday at a funeral in Katlehong? Chilling in a car doing it 🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥"

SLIK KEYZ SA wrote:

"Just sitting and praying, I get one in the future when I blow up 😭😭"

mdukhumalo00 asked:

"I wanna place an order, so where do we find prices for your sizes??"

