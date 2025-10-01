A local content creator's post went viral and showcased Kalk Bay’s vibes, boosting its popularity as a must-visit destination

The affordable R12 train ride to Kalk Bay sparked chatter amongst followers, with PRASA even popping into the conversation

The video also drew attention to Kalk Bay’s unique local spots like markets, record stores, and art studios, with exciting followers eager to explore the town

A local female posted a TikTok about Kalk Bay in Cape Town that has gone viral. The TikTok was posted on 23 September 2025 by a local content creator.

Thoko showed one of the places she visited in Kalk Bay, and there were adorable seals. Image: Thoko/ TikTok.

A recent viral TikTok video showcased Kalk Bay as more than just a sunny seaside town. It has sparked chatter about local travel, community markets and the return of South Africa's train service. In addition to the train, followers were asking about the town's unique attractions such as the market, bookshop, record store and art studio. The wave of questions shows that people who are not familiar with Kalk Bay's layout are excited to go.

Kalk Bay's charm

In the video, Thokozile and friends spend the day in Kalk Bay paying R12 for the train ticket, getting matching bracelets at a local market and popping into a restaurant to eat fish and chips. They browsed record stores, book shops and thrift stores while being amazed by the artwork at a studio.

PRASA train ride

While the beautiful scenery was a key highlight, the surprising part of the TikTok was the focus on the train ride. Many commented, asking if the TikToker @_t.h.o.k.o.x arrived via the Southern Line.

PRASA, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, which operates the trains, even joined the conversation, thanking Thokozile for travelling with them. This official response made people even more curious about the train, asking many questions.

Thoko went exploring Kalk Bay with her friends, checking out a record store and spending time at the beach. Image: @_t.h.o.k.o.x /TikTok.

The video was captioned:

"We outsideee☀️🌊 10/10 experience."

The clip captures a sunny trip to Kalk Bay in the Western Cape. It captures the town's lively vibe, harbour and coastal views. The content creator's rating quickly made Kalk Bay a popular place to visit with followers.

This goes to show how affordable and scenic the train ride is, and it enhances the Kalk Bay experience, and how social media can bring attention to the train service, which is recovering.

This viral video is a great example of how authentic, visually appealing Kalk Bay is and how a vacation is just a train ride away.

Stargirl 🎀 💫wrote:

"Love the market 🥺"

PRASA Group commented:

Thank you for travelling with us 💙🚆

Tamisha said:

"Content is givinggg 😍"

Okuhle 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Ahhh, it's here! Lemme tune in."

Mrs. Tammy🧸⭐️ asked:

"Does the train work 24/7 🤲"

Nala commented:

"How did I miss the bookshop 🥺 It's a beautiful place, I loved it."

Nokuthula Maeni wrote:

"The first vlog that has convinced me to go to Kalk Bay 😆❤️ beautiful!"

Mosa said:

"I want to go so bad. Where do I catch the train?"

