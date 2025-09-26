South African passport holders can now travel to Estonia without a visa for up to 90 days within 180 days

South African passport holders have received exciting news about international travel after the country gained visa-free entry into another European nation. Content creator @ejv_27, who regularly shares important information affecting South Africans, announced on 25 September 2025 that citizens can now travel to Estonia without needing a visa.

The new agreement, which came into effect on 1 September 2025, allows South Africans to stay in Estonia for up to 90 days within 180 days. The deal was finalised after discussions between South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and Estonia's foreign minister, marking an important step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visa-free access isn't just about tourism; it also creates opportunities for business ventures and technology collaborations. Estonia is recognised globally as a leader in digital innovation, making this agreement valuable for South Africans working in the tech industry or looking to explore new business opportunities abroad.

The content creator also shared more good news about South Africa's passport ranking. For the first time since 2014, the country's passport has climbed back into the top 50 globally on the Henley Passport Index, currently sitting at position 48 with visa-free access to 103 countries.

However, the young man was careful to point out that this improvement isn't entirely due to South Africa gaining access to more countries. Much of the jump in ranking happened because other countries slipped down the index, and South Africa has actually lost visa-free access to places like Ireland and Nigeria in recent years.

Mixed reactions to the travel news

The video went viral, getting over 104,000 views, 3,000 reactions, and hundreds of comments from South Africans who had different opinions about the announcement:

@Clive admitted:

"We know very little about Estonia."

@geeta was surprised:

"Estonia, never thought of this as a destination!!!"

@Taylor Smith joked about finances:

"We can't even afford to travel to the shops."

@Gharko questioned:

"China, we are looking at you. We are BRICS buddies. Why do we need a visa?"

@tim disputed the claim:

"This is wrong. South Africans still need a visa to travel to Estonia. Estonia is part of Schengen, so they can't unilaterally allow South Africans into their country as there's effectively no border with other Schengen countries."

@BBM suggested:

"Tighten Home Affairs, then we will be ok."

@Jameela Ibtasam asked:

"Which other European countries as well?"

Estonia and SA strengthen ties

According to the Republic of Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visa-free travel agreement works both ways. Estonian citizens can now also travel to South Africa without a visa for up to 90 days, which came into effect at the start of September 2025.

Content creator @ejv_27 explained how Estonia's Ambassador to South Africa, Daniel Erik Schaer, stated that the two countries have strengthened their bilateral relations in recent years, particularly in the economy, digital affairs, and education.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna's visit to South Africa last November with an Estonian business delegation helped make this visa-free travel possible, with easing travel requirements being a central topic in meetings with local representatives.

View the TikTok clip below:

