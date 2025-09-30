"That’s a Shoebox": SA Outraged by Woman Flexing R3.8 Million Green Point Apartment, Shares Video
- A luxury real estate agent in Cape Town showcased a modern one-bedroom apartment in Green Point worth R3.8 million
- The apartment features a sleek kitchen, private balcony, and en-suite bathroom, with a prime location near popular attractions
- The property's price and value have sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising its modern finishes and others questioning its worth
A young woman in Cape Town who is also a luxury real estate agent has taken to social media under the handle @pashapropertyglobal to showcase what R3.8 million can buy in the sought-after suburb of Green Point, leaving social media users impressed by the modern, contemporary apartment.
In the video, she walks viewers through the stylish one-bedroom home, beginning with its bright open-plan layout. The first feature @pashapropertyglobal highlighted is the sleek, fully equipped kitchen, where a centre island immediately steals the spotlight.
"It’s such a great setup to cook and entertain," she explained, adding that she would personally include barstools around the island to create a social hub for family and friends.
The kitchen boasts an integrated stove, ample counter space, cupboards for storage, and top-end appliances. The space flows seamlessly into a dining area, with room for a table, before opening into the living room.
Furnished with an L-shaped couch and fitted with air conditioning, the living area offered both style and comfort. Sliding doors lead out onto a private balcony, which she described as:
"Perfect for a morning coffee or an evening glass of wine."
The tour continued into the bedroom, which featured an en-suite bathroom, combining functionality with a touch of luxury. @pashapropertyglobal emphasised the apartment’s prime location, just a short walk from popular restaurants, shops, the V&A Waterfront, and the DHL Stadium. Its Airbnb-friendly status, she noted, makes it an attractive option for both homeowners and investors.
Online viewers reacted with a mix of admiration and surprise to the viral TikTok video by @pashapropertyglobal, published on 29 September 2025. Some praised the modern finishes and prime location, calling it a 'dream apartment,' while others questioned whether the price tag justified the space.
Green Point, long regarded as one of Cape Town’s most desirable neighbourhoods, is known for its vibrant lifestyle and proximity to key attractions. The clip not only offered a glimpse into the city’s luxury property market but also sparked discussions around affordability and investment opportunities in Cape Town’s booming real estate scene.
SA reacts to Green Point R3.8 million apartment
People took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the R3.8 million apartment in Cape Town.
Rollo said:
"R3.8 million rand for a one-bedroom? What European pricing is this lol."
Lilraaain added:
"Real, because 3.8 million and 1 bedroom should not be in the same sentence."
Ora wrote:
"It’s criminal."
Giavanna Bezudienhout replied:
"That's a shoe box."
Malume Benson expressed:
"This is R1.2 million in Johannesburg."
Mark Antony Dobson commented:
"Flowing through to the living room," the girl, you had to slide past that narrow space. The balcony is a glorified ledge."
Watch the video below:
Source: Briefly News
