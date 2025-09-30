A South African social media user has shared a list of the country's most expensive hotels, with prices ranging from R32,000 to R222,000 per night, sparking conversation online

A South African content creator has sparked conversation online after listing the country’s most expensive hotels, with prices that left many social media users in disbelief.

A man sparked a debate online after unveiling the most expensive hotels in South Africa.

The video, which has since gone viral, highlights some of Mzansi’s most luxurious stays, ranging from R32,000 to a staggering R222,000 per night.

In fifth place, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @therandomstats named La Residence in Franschhoek, Western Cape, where a stay starts from R32,000 per night. Known for its opulent interiors and vineyard views, La Residence is a favourite among international travellers seeking a mix of elegance and privacy.

Fourth on the list was Kapama Karula in Limpopo, priced at R55,000 per night. Nestled in the Kapama Private Game Reserve, the lodge offers modern luxury with a safari twist, including private villas and guided wildlife experiences.

Taking third spot was Lion Sands in Mpumalanga at R60,000 per night. Situated in the renowned Sabi Sand Game Reserve, Lion Sands offers guests the chance to spot the "Big Five" from the comfort of ultra-luxurious suites.

In second place was Royal Malewane Lodge in Limpopo, with a jaw-dropping price tag of R105,000 per night. Known for its exclusivity, Royal Malewane is popular among celebrities and dignitaries, offering world-class service and unmatched safari experiences.

Topping the list as South Africa’s most expensive hotel was The Silo in Cape Town, where a single night can cost up to R222,000. Located in the iconic V&A Waterfront, The Silo is celebrated for its striking architecture, panoramic views of Table Mountain, and a rooftop pool that has become a bucket-list destination for wealthy travellers.

The ranking left South Africans divided online. Some admired the luxury and world-class service these hotels represent, while others questioned how such prices could exist in a country where many struggle with the rising cost of living.

Regardless of the debate, the video that was shared on 25 September 2025 by the social media user @therandomstats underscored South Africa’s status as a luxury travel destination, attracting high-end visitors from across the globe willing to pay top rand for unforgettable experiences.

Mzansi weighs in on expensive hotels in SA

South Africans had mixed reactions as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the list of the most expensive hotels in South Africa, saying:

Hayezz said:

"Half of the country can't afford this."

Sphesh wrote:

"I was there at the silo hotel for five nights, it's not that bad compared with the Radisson hotel."

Ngisto20 expressed:

"I barely afford a R350 a night guest house."

Irene replied:

"The only ones that can afford that are Ramaphosa and his cabinet."

Mufti Menk added:

"I would stay at home! Sweet Home!"

Jason Herbst commented:

"This is only for people paying in euros, USD, pounds and then the top 1% of SA."

Watch the video below:

