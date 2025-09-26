A South African real estate agent showcased a home that he said costs less than the newest Golf R

The amenities included undercover parking spots, a private garden, and prepaid electricity and water

While some social media commentators thought the home was a great investment, others had a different opinion

A realtor told interested buyers that a house in Meyerton costs less than a Golf R. Images: @ricky_lencar / /TikTok, @volkswagensouthafrica / Instagram

A real estate agent in Gauteng revealed that a three-bedroom house in River Oak Estate in Riversdale, Meyerton, costs less than what one would fork out for the latest Volkswagen Golf R.

Taking to his TikTok account, the realtor, Ricky Ferreira, shared that the new development starts from R 1.05 million and includes transfer duty, two undercover parking spots, a private garden, and prepaid electricity and water.

The general manager at Lencar Exclusive Properties added in his video:

"The kitchen is modern, with soft closing, built-in cupboards, and features a gas stove. It's located right next to the brand-new Riverstone Mall, with a ton of great shops, like Woolworths, Checkers, and more."

Noting that some of the units were also available for rental, Ricky said:

"This is a rare find, and it's not going to last long."

What's the price of a Golf R?

According to Volkswagen's website, Golf Rs in the country start from R1 053 650 to R1 167 950.

Home divides internet users

A handful of social media commentators loved the look of the home, while others weren't sold on the idea of a three-bedroom home in the particular area.

Some people weren't fans of the property. Image: Westend61

Because there is an area called Riversdale in the Western Cape, @luton112 said to online users in the comment section:

"This can't be Cape Town or the Western Cape."

A curious @x644811 asked the real estate agent:

"Where’s the yard?"

After hearing about the price, a sceptical @thabokola463 added their opinion under the post:

"In fact, it's worth more than a Golf R with 20 years of bond repayment. It's worth double the amount."

@khanyimkhwanazi70 pleaded with the realtor:

"Yoh, buy my current apartment and sell me this one."

@talentedflower loved the look of the home and wrote in the comments:

"That's a really good investment."

@kliveboss told the public:

"Meyerton, you say. It's as good as a rural area."

Take a look at the house in the TikTok video below:

