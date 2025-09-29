A video showed a Springbok fan stopping in the middle of traffic to get a few bottles of alcoholic beverages and handing them out to motorists

The group of fans, who travelled in a taxi, were on their way to Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium to watch the Springboks' match against Argentina

Hundreds of social media users were entertained, sharing how they enjoyed the man's generosity

People laughed as a man handed out drinks in the middle of the road. Images: Uwe Krejci / Getty Images, @trafficplagga / TikTok

Source: UGC

A viral video showed Springbok fans stopping in the middle of traffic to spread their positive energy and generosity, leaving many social media users entertained and feeling the 'gees.'

The TikTok account @trafficplagga, which usually shares traffic alerts so that motorists can stay ahead of delays, posted the fun clip on 28 September, 2025. It showed a man in Springbok fan gear getting alcoholic beverages from a trailer attached to a taxi. He generously handed out bottles to other motorists as another Springbok fan waved a green and gold flag from inside the vehicle.

@trafficplagga noted that the group were on their way to Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban to watch the Springboks' match against Argentina, which resulted in a 67-30 victory for the national rugby team.

Springbok fan amuses the internet

The viral video had hundreds of social media users rushing to the comment section. Many shared how the man in the clip entertained them, while some joked that they wished to be a part of the crew.

The Springbok fans amused folks on the internet. Image: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

@khabazela292 told people on the internet:

"Afrikaners are the nicest people. I'd work with them any day. Forget the history, they are the most generous people as well."

@hlelofatso.bed.fa wrote in the post's comment section:

"After looking at this, I don't care about the land anymore. We are a happy nation."

@moza_onassis stated to the online community:

"Somebody out there thought it’s only Black people who would share drinks with the other driver on the road. Hey wena, we are all the same in this country. South Africans, we're raised in the same street sonke."

After watching the video, @pollanekundi14, from across the border, said:

"I'm from Namibia, and you will never make me hate my South African brothers and sisters."

@naeemahrashid noted with a laugh:

"While traffic is moving, the guy is still taking drinks out to share. Who cares anyway? We are in a happy moment."

An amused @khumo_d remarked:

"He has been to too many Soweto Derbies, this one. He knows the mandate of what 'stand-still traffic' means."

@emotionkiller7 took the political route, writing:

"These political parties and politicians have really divided us."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about Springbok fans

In another article, Briefly News reported that a viral video captured Springbok fans forming a large dance circle after the team's victory over Argentina, showcasing positive energy and national pride.

reported that a viral video captured Springbok fans forming a large dance circle after the team's victory over Argentina, showcasing positive energy and national pride. A passionate Springbok fan provided lively commentary during the team's match against Italy. South African social media users united in laughter and appreciated the unique support.

Two Springboks fans hilariously recreated the viral 'kiss cam' controversy, which poked fun at an alleged cheating couple who attended a Coldplay concert. Their actions sent the crowd into a fit of laughter.

Source: Briefly News