Matric learner Busiswa gets a dream matric dance dress designed by a famous South African designer

The emotional moment when Busiswa sees her dress for the first time, tearing up with joy, captures the overwhelming sense of happiness and gratitude she feels

Social media users flood the comments to support Busiswa, offering help with everything from makeup to varsity fees

A content creator is helping a matric learner have the matric dance of her dreams, and it all starts with a dress. The viral video was uploaded on 2 September 2025.

Jodell meets the matric learner for a dress fitting and reveals who the South African designer will be.

Matric learner Busiswa's dreams are coming true thanks to an incredible surprise from Jodell, a radio host from 5FM. In a heartwarming video shared by Jodell, Busiswa's excitement and gratitude are clear as she tries on the stunning dress, a moment that leaves her teary-eyed.

Matric dress of your dreams

In the viral TikTok video, Busiswa walks into Gert Johan Coetzee's boutique to try on the matric dance dress, and when she sees her dress for the first time, she tears up. From the moment she steps into the dress, you can see the excitement on her face. She is so overwhelmed with emotion, it's a dream come true. The dress designed by one of South Africa's top fashion icons fits her perfectly and leaves her in awe of the beauty and craftsmanship.

As she takes in the moment, followers on social media show their joy and admiration for the young learner's dream coming to life. @jodelltantij , who helped make this dream a reality, receives a flood of praise from fans and Busiswa's emotional response is shared by many. Followers flooded the comments section with offers to help her with everything from makeup to photography and even covering her varsity registration fees. The support is nothing short of heart-warming.

Busiswa replied:

"The love and support from everyone, I'm literally crying my eyeballs out 🥺❤️ Thank youuuuuu so much."

The matric learner is overwhelmed with emotion and shock as she sees her dress for the first time.

Busiswa's experience trying on her matric dance dress at Gert Johan Coetzee's boutique is a shining example of how dreams, no matter how big, can come true with the support of a caring community. From the fitting session to the overwhelming support from her followers, this is a story of love, kindness and generosity. It's a reminder that when people come together to support one another, amazing things can happen.

KATLEGO.LEBOGANG_ commented:

"Hey Jodell, I’d love to help out in some way. If her nails haven’t been sorted yet, I’d love to assist with that ❤️"

Jaydon 🤍🫶 wrote:

"GERT FREAKEN JOHAN COETZEE 😱 Jodell you definitely doing the things gurlll ❤️"

pbg.beauty_bar asked:

"🥹🥹🥹❤️ can I nominate myself to do her hair and makeup?"

atlisehunelo said:

"She’s gonna be THAT GURRLLLLL!"

Mr Fine Shots asked:

"Can I nominate myself to be her photographer?"

Misoh commented:

"To everyone in the comment section who's offering to do something for her, May your pockets never run dry. God bless you 🥺🥺❤️"

Pholoso Masinamela wrote:

"Hi Jodell, could you please out me in touch with her. I would like to handle her Varsity registration fees. ❤️"

Gorge Makeup said:

"This is so beautiful J. We would definitely love to sponsor her makeup for the day 🥺♥️"

