A touching TikTok video shared by a university student has captured the hearts of many. The video was posted by Giovanni on 29 September 2025.

A nursing student shared how his dad stays up late to support him. Image: @giovannisirrenity/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The video shows Giovanni's father staying up late to sit with him as he studies for exams. The son is studying Nursing and Midwifery at the University of Western Cape, a demanding programme that requires long hours of studying.

Impact of parental support on student success

In the video, Giovanni's father admits that he doesn't fully understand the complex topics his son is learning, but he still sits by his side.

Giovanni's post was captioned:

"10:05 pm 📚❤️Even though I might not understand some topics, I will sit with you. I'm here for you, my boy! ❤️😭Thank you, God, for this type of support."

Dad's heartfelt gesture

Giovanni's dad's actions show how much he loves his son. It's not just about staying awake, but about being there for him no matter what. The TikToker @giovannivaston's father's simple act of support shows a larger trend where people are recognising how important it is to be emotionally present for our children. This highlights the growing importance of parental presence, and social media helps spread it.

A heartwarming TikTok video shows how a caring father helps his son study for exams. Image: Courtneyk /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a world where exams and life can be stressful, Giovanni's dad's late-night support is a reminder of the strong bond between parent and child. It's a bond that helps children feel loved and supported, even in tough times. This video shows how important it is for parents to be there for their kids.

The clip has touched many people, and the comments are filled with stories of similar acts of support.

Njambi 🥰stated:

"The sacrifices they make for us 🥺 Bless him🥰"

Lebo commented:

"I have never experienced this kind of support. I didn't even know it existed. They would shout that I didn't cook or wash dishes during final exams. Thanks for sharing, I'm gonna do this for my daughter 🥰"

Mufunwa Faith Khakhu wrote:

"That was so typical of my mom 😭😭 She would say, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll sit with you until you’re done,’ but within just five minutes she would already be asleep 😅🤣 That coach probably knew her better than anyone else. I will always cherish all the moments when she gave her all to support me. May her soul continue to rest in peace 🤗💐"

Joy Ongaro said:

"My dad even used to read and explain the stuff to me, even though he never reached that grade. I love that man so much 🥺🥰"

Michaela Bhaktawar. stated:

"My dad just asks, 'Are you winning?' 😭"

tuwilika__✨ wrote:

"Seeing this video just gave me enough reasons to want to make better parenting choices in the future 😁🙏🥰"

Rasie commented:

"I used to stay like this when my son was doing matric, I would offer him coffee at night, now he is at university."

jhessy12312 said:

"My mom used to do this!! She passed away from cancer when I was 19, and next month my second degree will be conferred!! Just tell him this act of love matters 🥰"

Watch the TikTok video below:

