Sneziey Msomi is set to headline the ELCSA-SED church’s 50-year celebrations.

The event, to be held in Newcastle, KZN, promises a night of worship and celebration.

Speaking to Briefly News, Sneziey shared her anticipation for the occasion.

Sneziey Msomi opened up about her KZN Performance

Sneziey Msomi is rallying her fans to join her in Newcastle, KZN, as she prepares to take the stage at the Golden Jubilee Gala Dinner on 25 October 2025.

Who is Sneziey Msomi?

The Durban-born gospel singer, renowned for her raw and emotive delivery in tracks like Izulu, has earned a reputation for transforming performances into unforgettable experiences. A former Idols SA Season 15 runner-up, Sneziey gained prominence as part of the winning team on Clash of the Choirs in 2014 and showcased her talent in the London production of Mandela the Musical in 2022. The deeply spiritual singer channels her music into worship and praise.

What can be expected at the gala?

The ELCSA-SED Golden Jubilee Gala Dinner promises an unforgettable experience. Sneziey Msomi is poised to deliver a set blending her signature hits, tailored to the event’s spiritual atmosphere.

The accomplished vocalist has hinted at what attendees can anticipate. Speaking to Briefly News, she expressed her enthusiasm, noting that participants are in for a special treat.

“We will have a wonderful time in the presence of the Lord, praising God. I can’t wait to see you all,” she shared.

Sneziey expressed her excitement, promising an evening of ministry and worship, and extended an invitation to all Christians to join the celebration.

The theme, “Bring Your Royal,” encourages attendees to dress in their finest attire, befitting kings and queens, adding a regal touch to the evening of worship and celebration scheduled at the Blue Ridge Crystals in Newcastle.

Tickets are currently on sale.

More about the ELCSA-SED church event

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa – South Eastern Diocese (ELCSA-SED) is one of South Africa’s largest Lutheran denominations. Formed in 1975 from historic mission churches and affiliated with the Lutheran World Federation, it serves thousands across KwaZulu-Natal and beyond. As part of its Golden Jubilee commemorating 50 years of service, the church is hosting a Reformation Rally series, beginning on October 25, 2025, with a mix of lectures, worship, and the gala dinner.

Other Idols SA contestants who pivoted to gospel

Khaya Mthethwa

Sneziey Msomi’s gospel success after Idols SA follows in the footsteps of the success story of Khaya Mthethwa. Mthethwa, also born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, won season 8 of Idols SA and became the first Black person to do so.

Yanga Sobetwa

Yanga, who won Season 14, has fully embraced contemporary gospel since her victory. In 2024, she joined Mmuso Worship, releasing worship tracks like No Idols and Ebenezer.

Mmatema Moremi

Mmatema finished second behind Paxton Fielies in Season 11 but found her true calling in gospel. She joined the acclaimed Spirit of Praise choir, contributing to hits like Make a Way and performing on their compilation albums.

Inside Sneziey Msomi’s Traditional Wedding

In other news about Sneziey Msomi, Briefly News previously reported that the beautiful singer tied the knot.

The former Idols SA contestant and her bae had their weekend-long traditional wedding in Umlazi. Photos from the stunning event did the rounds on the internet, eliciting reactions from netizens.

