Sneziey Msomi Has Tied the Knot: 7 Pics Inside the Singer’s Traditional Wedding

Idols SA season 15 runner-up Snenhlanhla (Sneziey) Msomi captivated the hearts of social media users with photos from her traditional wedding

The singer who prefers to keep her relationship private, announced her engagement and lobola negotiations just last month

Sneziey and her partner had their traditional wedding in KZN this past weekend and the celebrations lasted all three days

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sneziey Msomi is officially a married woman. The former Idols contestant and her bae had their weekend-long traditional wedding in Umlazi just a few days ago. Photos from the stunning event did their rounds on the internet as peeps reacted to the festivities.

Sneziey Msomi is officially a married woman. Image: @snezieymsomi

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Sneziey Msomi surprised followers with photos from her traditional wedding just a month after announcing her engagement. The singer doesn't often publicise her love life but could not help but share snaps from the ceremony.

Talking to the publication about marrying the man of her dreams, Sneziey said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I've had boxes I want my man to tick, and I needed someone who would be supportive of my mental health, someone who won't trigger my anxiety. To make sure of your wellbeing, that was the box he started ticking for me. Emotional and mental support were the first signs we were going somewhere. Another important thing for me in a guy is for him to fear God more than anything."

Just last month Drum reported that Sneziey Msomi and her partner had gotten engaged. The singer shared a photo from their lobola negotiations and penned her bae a sweet message expressing her gratitude to have a partner like him.

Sneziey Msomi announces that her grandmother has passed away

Earlier this year, Briefly News reported that despite hoping that 2021 would bring a reprieve from the sadness of 2020, it seems that each day brings more tragic news about people mourning loved ones.

Sneziey Msomi recently took to social media to share that she had lost her grandmother and post a heartfelt message alongside a sweet photo.

The gospel singer shared a picture of her hands holding those of her grandmother and said that it would be a memory she would always cherish.

Source: Briefly.co.za