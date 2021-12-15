'Tis the season for all kinds of major celeb announcements and Amo Chidi has joined the bandwagon, announcing her marriage to Lebo

The actress took to social media to share snaps from her special day and penned her husband the sweetest message, letting him know she's grateful for their love

The comment section lit up as followers sent through their congratulatory messages; one person wrote: "May you and your bestie be blessed abundantly with my more love and joy"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Congratulations are in order for Amo Chidi and her partner Lebo after the pair tied the knot. The media personality posted a few photos from the special day to let followers know that she is officially off the market.

Amo Chidi revealed that she is officially a married woman. Image: @amochidi

Source: Instagram

Former Rhythm City actress Amo Chidi has officially changed her title to Mrs N. OKMzansi reports that the celeb had her ceremony on 27 November this year and managed to keep it under wraps until yesterday. The ceremony was rather intimate, with only family and her closest friends in attendance.

Amo penned her new husband the sweetest message in her post:

"We sang, we prayed, we laughed, we cried, we loved!!!! I can't thank God enough for showing up in all His glory on our special day! It still brings me to tears to think how loved I am and how God chose you my husband for me!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@thembiseete wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@mogaupm said:

"Congratulations. May you and your bestie be blessed abundantly with my more love and joy."

@refiloe.s added:

"❤️❤️Congratulations, you were so beautiful and may God bless your union ❤️"

Rhythm City actress Amo Chidi celebrates her little princess online

Briefly News reported that Amo Chidi has taken to social media to celebrate her little princess. The Rhythm City actress is such a loving mother to her bundle of joy, Reitumetse. She usually shares snaps of their precious moments on social media.

The stunner took to her Instagram recently to serve Mzansi mother-daughter goals. Amo expressed that motherhood has taught her to take in every moment with her daughter "as if it was the first". She said that her daughter, who was born a year ago, teaches her to appreciate the simplest things in life. Gets

The star further said that Spring is her favourite season because she gets to enjoy it with her little princess.

Source: Briefly.co.za