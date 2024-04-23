Viral dance sensation Skomota has made headlines on social media once again

This was after a video of the star looking exhausted circulated on the internet recently

The video had many netizens talking, as some said that Ngwana Sesi needs some rest and a detox

The viral dance sensation Skomota looked exhausted in a trending video. Image: @Motheo2009

TikTokker Skomota, real name Ngwana Sesi, became the talk of the town once again after another video of him trended on social media.

Skomota looks exhausted in recent video

The famous dance sensation who gained popularity after singer Makhadzi introduced him and shared a stage with him at the SAMA Awards in 2023, Skomota, has made headlines again on the internet.

The star, who recently bagged a reality TV show, had many netizens talking on social media after a clip of him looking exhausted while a promo girl advertises an event that'll be taking place soon featuring Skomota circulated on Twitter (X).

The video was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their timeline and captioned it:

"Skomota is really tired..."

Watch the video below:

SA concerned about Skomota

Many netizens were concerned about Skomota after a clip of him looking exhausted trended online. See some of the comments below:

@MakiMarish said:

"Skomota was born tired."

@Thapz__ responded:

"He doesn't even look like he understands what's happening most of the time."

@General_Sport7 replied:

"He's very tired, shame."

@MalumeRichie wrote:

"A lot of yall out here wishing y'all had the opportunities he gets. Even with his condition, he is winning and y'all hate that."

@XUFFLER tweeted:

"Ngapha he is not getting the money."

@PostiveImpact89 mentioned:

"Can Skomota be given a break, guy needs to rest and detox."

@Dexigner2 commented:

"They are bothering him indeed. He may be having an episode they won't even realise."

Skomota claims to have a pregnant wife

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared the dancer's claims that he has a pregnant wife whom he cannot care for with the money he is getting from his manager.

Mzansi supported Ngwana Sesi as he paused his bookings, hoping to resolve his issues with Moruti wa Dikota.

