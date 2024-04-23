A video of the late slain DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse enjoying his last moments on earth has been shared

In the clip, the DJ and comedian was dancing to the late Michael Jackson's song Heal The World

The video of Mashata playing his last set before his death at Epozini Lifestyle was shared on social media

Many South Africans are still mourning the tragic death of the slain DJ and comedian Mashata, and his video spending his last moment on earth was shared on social media.

Video of Mashata dancing to Michael Jackson's Heal The World trends on X

The South African entertainment industry lost one of its own DJs, Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, on Saturday, 20 April 2024. After his last gig, he was killed in a hail of bullets in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

Recently, a video of the star spent his last moments dancing to the late Michael Jackson's Heal The World at the Epozini Lifestyle. According to TshisaLIVE, the manager of the pub, Vusi Mtshweni, shared that Mashata played a good set.

He said:

"He came with his friend, who is also his driver, around 11pm and he performed. His set was good. He left after 12pm."

The video of the star's last moment on earth was shared on Twitter (X) by @Luwie_Manyaka and captioned:

"This is apparently his last gig before he got shot."

Watch the video below:

Tributes pour in for Mashata

Many netizens pour in their tributes for the late star on social media. See some of the comments below:

@GunlightMusic1 wrote:

"This is so heart breaking,it's really hard to digest."

@maseko_snr said:

"We have lost the energy of Sunday Soul Sessions, RIP #Mashata."

@_BlackZA commented:

"Rest in Peace to the GOAT!!"

@Daphbabes mentioned:

"Oh man so true, life is not guaranteed.. #Mashata. May His beautiful soul rest in peace."

@MphoTheRose responded:

"Yoh bathong #Mashata, this is really sad okare ba kare it’s not true!!"

@MrsSparkles7 replied:

"I'm so heartbroken."

Comedian The Pope dies suddenly, SA mourns

Briefly News previously reported that Kagiso Ramoshai, aka The Pope, passed away in an accident. The Limpopo comedian had been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Online users were moved by the sad news about The Pope's death.

The Limpopo Artist Movement (LAM) shared the latest update about Kagiso Ramoshai. According to Sunday World, LAM announced that the Pope passed away on 14 April 2023.

