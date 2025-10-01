On 24 September, 2025, thousands of people in South Africa gathered at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in an attempt to break the world record for the most people braaing simultaneously

The event also aimed to support an initiative intending to provide one million meals on World Food Day next year

Participants were given the equipment needed for a successful braai and enjoyed tunes from Kurt Darren, Mi Casa, and more local artists

Thousands of people took to Loftus Versfeld Stadium to break the Guinness World Record for the biggest braai. Images: @rvr_legend / TikTok, @bigsave_goodlife / Instagram

This year's National Braai Day, coinciding with Heritage Day, was extra special as 2 500 people attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the most people braaing simultaneously.

The event took place on 24 September, 2025 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria and was organised by the local supermarket and wholesaler Big Save. Participants were given a portion of braaiwors, a bread roll or a portion of pap, a pair of tongs, a branded apron, and access to one of 420 custom-built pre-light braai stations. The braaing needed to last a full five minutes to break the world record, previously set in Japan in November, 2023 with 2 220 participants.

While the event aimed to break records, it was also in aid of supporting Trek4Mandela, intending to provide one million meals on World Food Day in October, 2026. All proceeds from ticket sales went to Imbumba Foundation, a South African non-profit organisation committed to helping the youth in various ways.

South Africans tried to obtain the world record for the most people grilling/barbecuing simultaneously. Image: @bigsave_goodlife

According to TimesLive, Glenn Pollard, an adjudicator from Guinness World Records, said that the footage from the event was still under review. South Africans are eagerly awaiting news on whether they have beaten Japan's record.

Participant gives a glimpse of the Braai Day

TikTok user @rvr_legend shared snippets of what went down at the stadium on his account, which showed the excited participants enjoying the festivities and entertainment provided. Artists such as Mi Casa, Kurt Darren, Goodluck, Biggy, Booshle G, and Lee Cole kept the fire going (pun intended) while the braai masters grilled the meat provided.

@chrism8103, who took to the post's comment section, shared with the online community:

"It was truly an awesome event, and I was very honoured to be part of this. The music festival thereafter was equally fantastic!"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

