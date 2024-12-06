“That’s Not the Way”: SA Not Feeling Man Showing Video of Unique Braai Technique
- A man living in the Eastern Cape shared a video of his friends using a unique braai technique at a birthday bash
- The men ensured that the pieces of sausage covered the entire braai grid before putting it on the fire
- Members of the online community disapproved of the method, telling the man it wasn't the way to braai
When it comes to braaing, everyone has their unique way of preparing and cooking meat over an open fire, reflecting personal taste and creativity. However, when one man demonstrated an 'unconventional' braai technique, it left online viewers puzzled and sparked widespread disapproval.
Braaing method 'madness'
TikTok user Rob, who uses the handle @robertgolden845 on the social media platform, shared a clip (taken in August at a 40th birthday bash) of his friend and neighbour strategically placing sausage on the braai grid.
The Eastern Cape men covered the entire grid before guests could snack away.
Braaing method puzzles SA
A handful of social media users shared their confusion and disapproval after seeing the video on their For You Pages, possibly feeling the men needed tips to braai. Many felt it was not the way to place the sausage, while others poked fun at the technique.
@kumaranpillay1 wrote in the comment section:
"There's no fun in braaing like that."
A disappointed @ussss_10 exclaimed:
"That's not the way to do it!"
@jeffreykutumane said to the man with a laugh:
"That's the most foreign idea I’ve ever seen. This is not South African."
A curious @mrb_ron asked the TikTok user:
"What kind of style is this?"
@shaz0874 laughed and commented:
"No, you can't do that. You like to show off."
A humorous @more_kgatlha jokingly stated:
"You're playing with a skipping rope wors."
3 other stories about Mzansi braaing
- A close-knit group of friends showed innovation after using a wheelbarrow to braai their meat.
- Res students hosted a braai. However, the group lacked a braai stand and used something else instead.
- A father turns his fireplace into an indoor braai, ensuring his family is fed while leaving his daughter at a complete loss for words.
