South African DJ Pearl Thusi recently represented Mzansi in Paris for Fashion Week

The media personality's look for one of the Fashion Week events received widespread criticism from the online community

Social media users expressed disappointment in Pearl's ensemble, with some suggesting she should have put more effort into her look

Pearl Thusi attended one of the most anticipated events at Paris Fashion Week. Images: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently attended one of Paris Fashion Week's most anticipated shows.

In collaboration with Preview Designer Collection and Karl Lagerfeld, the actress-turned-DJ attended the From Paris with Love event to celebrate the launch of the fall-winter 2025 campaign with Paris Hilton. The event was held at the YoYo Club, Palais de Tokyo on Friday, 3 October 2025.

The event highlighted Pearl's long-standing relationship with the Karl Lagerfeld brand, which has seen her explore versatile styles while introducing new looks and fashion pieces to her online community.

For the show, Pearl wore a Karl Lagerfeld-inspired look, sticking to the classic black-tie theme in suit pants, a hooded blazer and platform heels.

The former Queen Sono actress rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood's brightest stars, including singer Rita Ora and the lady of the hour, Paris Hilton, who later took over the DJ booth for an electrifying performance.

Pearl Thusi attended the From Paris with Love event for Paris Fashion Week. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the event, Pearl described it as "the perfect night.' However, it was her striking gown and sunglasses look at had social media buzzing.

On 4 October, Pearl took to her Instagram page and shared pictures of her outfit, wearing a unique black and bronze-coloured gown by Preview Designer Collection.

The look was styled by designer Velosostyle, with makeup done by Pearl herself, and it wasn't long before online users flooded the comment section with their criticism of her dress.

See the pictures of Pearl Thusi's dress below:

Social media reacts to Pearl Thusi's look

Online users expressed their disappointment in the comments section. Read some of their messages below:

CavyJessy said:

"She could’ve just stayed back in Soweto/ Tembisa."

Sadida_RU was confused:

"What is she wearing?"

manisrevenge wrote:

"Gorgeous woman, but has never served a day in her life."

_officialMoss was not impressed:

"Ugly dress. Look, Pearl is a gogo and all, and she is pretty."

CuratedbyIris asked:

"She dressed like that for Fashion Week? Lol."

Fans were disappointed by Pearl Thusi’s look for Paris Fashion Week. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

AdrinaKheza posted:

"That dress is incredibly ugly, oh my goodness!"

MmatonaN88353 gave it a thumbs down:

"It’s a no from me."

Letlamoreng_ added:

"What is she wearing??? South Africans are always embarrassing us."

iamnel__ reacted to Pearl's alleged ties to Thabo Bester:

"Ugly dress, irrelevant, associated with a horrible criminal. Nothing to see here."

@Zeal36744130 responded:

"Looks like a Star Wars outfit."

Nandi Madida's Spring Fiesta look raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nandi Madida's outfit for the 2025 Spring Fiesta.

The singer and media personality's dress received a massive thumbs down from the online community, with fans arguing that it did not align with the event.

Source: Briefly News