Nandi Madida recently attended the 2025 Spring Fiesta and ushered in the new season with her supporters

The media personality took the stage in her signature natural hair and metallic dress, but not everyone was impressed by her look

Her look and vibe at the festival brought mixed reactions from the online community

Nandi Madida hit the stage at the 2025 Spring Fiesta. Images: nandi_madida

South African media personality Nandi Madida brought the heat to the 2025 Spring Fiesta and had social media buzzing.

The singer and podcaster made a rare appearance on stage, not to host but to perform, and the crowd erupted in cheer.

Nandi shared footage from her show on Saturday, 4 October 2025, at the Wild Waters Complex in Boksburg, Gauteng, where she performed a medley with DJ Kent and the recently reunited Liquideep.

"It's a beautiful medley, and it's so good to be back on stage."

She performed her song Fly Away with DJ Kent from his 2016 album Evolution X, which was released at the height of Nandi's music career.

In a separate post, she spoke about her performance, her day as a supermom, and how she felt immersed in gratitude:

"It's all in a day's work. I enjoy all of that stuff. I enjoy having a career and being a wife and a mom. What I appreciate more is that I've been so true to my dreams, not just my career, but family life as well. I'm very grateful."

Nandi Madida made a surprise performance of her hit songs at the 2025 Spring Fiesta. Image: nandi_madida

Her surprise performance ignited a frenzy of reactions from the online community, and fans couldn't wait to share their views on the socials.

Watch Nandi Madida's performance video below:

Social media reacts to Nandi Madida's performance

Fans and followers lauded Nandi Madida in the comments section. Read their messages below:

Media personality Minnie Dlamini said:

"You are sooooo beautiful!"

nomthi_vithi wrote:

"I’ll say this over and over; I can NEVER get used to how incredibly BEAUTIFUL you are."

Karabo_Rasseala showed love to Nandi Madida:

"This lady can never be at fault in my eyes. I love everything about her."

On the other hand, despite her years of wearing many hats in the entertainment industry, many fans forgot that Nandi was also a singer:

PinkieMboomtee was shocked:

"Nandi sings???"

Nice486opinion admitted:

"Sometimes I forget that this lady is even an artist. In my mind, she’s just a chilled, beautiful housewife, doing presenting part time."

athee_Athee asked:

"I just know her as a beautiful wife. What are her popular songs?"

Nandi Madida’s performance at the 2025 Spring Fiesta had everyone talking. Image: nandi_madida

Meanwhile, others criticized Nandi's dress, which was designed by RethaN and was previously worn by Levels actress Lunathi Mampofu at the 2023 Hollywood Bets Durban July.

thandie_bae said:

"This outfit is definitely not for the Spring Fiesta. She looks like she was on a red carpet."

SechabasaAzania trolled:

"I love her dearly, but the dress is not dressing. It's also skewed."

_afri_kan wasn't impressed:

"The dress is awful."

ThinknSip posted:

"Ai, that outfit. I don’t know."

