Sir Trill will headline at the Spring Fiesta music festival.

Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill is back in the music scene by popular demand and is about to shake things up this summer.

Sir Trill to set the stage on fire at the Spring Fiesta music festival

The star, who has been on a hiatus, will be headlining Mzansi's most anticipated music festival, Soring Fiesta, this coming October in Ekuruleni, Johannesburg.

Sir Trill, along with DJ Shimza, MiCasa, DJ Kent, Nasty C, K.O, Prince KayBee, Blxckie, Murumba Pitch, and many more, will give electrifying performances at the festival's main stage. The event will take place on Saturday, October 2024, at Wild Waters in Boksburg.

On behalf of Spring Fiesta, media mogul Melanie Ramjee shared with Briefly News that the festival will be bringing out three international artists.

She said:

"Taking it up a notch this year, in addition to the already powerful local lineup, Spring Fiesta will be bringing out 3 international artists including super DJ’s Joe Lobel and Crackazat from the UK and French / Senegalese talent Awen."

Spring Fiesta also posted the headliners of their festival, Main Stage, on its Instagram page.

The wrote:

"Brace for impact #SpringFiesta2024 is upon us! Here’s your soundtrack for the Spring Fiesta Main Stage ~ tickets, packages, tables and more available for booking at www.springfiesta.co.za"

See the post below:

