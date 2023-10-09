Uncle Waffles recently had a show at Spring Fiesta in Boksburg, and netizens showed her love

The festival took place on 7 October and has been named the Dance Culture’s National Holiday

Uncle Waffles' star power continues to grow, and her performance at Spring Fiesta is proof of that.

Uncle Waffles expressed her excitement after she performed at Spring Fiesta over the weekend. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Video of Uncle Waffles Spring Fiesta show trends

The festival took place in Boksburg, Ekhuruleni, and netizens showed their love for the Amapiano starlet.

"@SpringFiestaSA, you were amazing," said Waffles.

Waffles also interacted with her followers, and judging from her responses, the DJ had a lot of fun.

Netizens show love to Waffles following epic performance

Uncle Waffles has been making international waves ever since she blew up and gained instant social media fame.

Her supporters, both day one and those who have grown to love the dynamite, had a few kind words to say about her show.

Lush_Beauty1 said:

"You could tell that Uncle Waffles enjoyed herself during Spring Fiesta by the energy."

@Ms_Logical expressed:

"And I missed Uncle Waffles at Spring Fiesta."

@tlhonolo_ said:

"I lost it at the beat drop. Let this Spring Fiesta performance be evidence that Uncle Waffels is the gal she thinks she is please."

@_Thembalihle gushed:

"Uncle Waffles always gives a 10/10 performance. Spring Fiesta was one of her best. The crowd went wild when she started dancing, performing one of her hits, Peacock."

@Lush_Beauty1 observed:

"At the Spring Fiesta, Uncle Waffles led the crowd in dancing."

@Aubreychiibi added:

"Uncle waffles absolutely murdered Spring Fiesta, as she does so well."

@kelow_C said:

"When Uncle Waffles is on the lineup just know it’s about to get lit. Spring Fiesta groovists were served."

@WandiieM_ gushed:

"I can’t stop watching this video, Uncle Waffles is amazing."

@_MbaliWami said:

"Uncle Waffles understood the assignment at Spring fiesta seeing these clips make it more interesting."

@Lush_Beauty1 added:

"I've never seen a better performance, and Uncle Waffles dominated the Spring Fiesta."

Uncle Waffles opens up about An Asylum of Solace

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles spoke candidly about her third album, An Asylum Of Solace, which dropped on 11 August.

The DJ expressed fondness for her album and hoped her supporters received it the way she had intended it to be received.

Uncle Waffles said the album is a form of expression from when her life completely changed by that video.

