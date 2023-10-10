Kelly Khumalo said she is grateful for the recognition and the nomination from the SAMAs

The Voice of Africa was nominated for Best Pop Album and the Best Female Artist

The singer also recently celebrated winning a SAFTA for her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo, Season 3

Kelly Khumalo is grateful as she scoops two nominations at the SAMA29. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo can never fail when it comes to singing. The star is not called The Voice of Africa for nothing, as she has been nominated for the SAMA's 29th edition.

Kelly Khumalo grateful for SAMA29 recognition

Kelly Khumalo might be dragged countless times online and bashed for countless things, but no matter what happens when The Voice of Africa makes headlines, it is loud enough to hear.

Not long ago, Kelly scooped a SAFTA award for Best Structured Soapie Reality Show for Life with Kelly Khumalo Season 3.

She has been nominated twice for the South African Music Awards (SAMA) 29th edition and is nominated under the categories Best Pop Album and Best Female Artist.

The star took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude for being nominated for the two categories. Kelly posted a reel showcasing her nominations, and she captioned it:

"Lord, your sense of humour is impeccable. #BestFemaleSAMA29 #BestAfroPopAlbumSAMA29 nomination #FromAGodToAKing."

Watch the clip here:

Netizens wished her all the best

Shortly after Kelly posted the reel, fans and industry friends wished her the best of luck, and others wrote heartfelt messages for her. Check out the comments below:

Nompilocel wrote:

"I'm soooooooo emotional right now. Your Heavenly Father is showing off now."

Djhappygalsa said:

"Nakhuyaaaaa, all the best Shlobo Sami."

Owamjiiba replied:

"This has to be one of your best albums, and it should go."

Sboh_mthombe responded:

"This one was written for me. The whole album."

Thorisomagongwa responded:

"You will win it because it’s a fact!"

Zibuyile_mfeka said:

"When God shows up, he definitely shows off. Congratulations Mashobane. Le sizobuya nayo."

Nqozikhali28 wrote:

"And it's the best. Know all the songs, love them all, playlist ya every day."

Kelly Khumalo experiences the consequences of cancel culture

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo was one of the most cancelled celebrities, but she continues to thrive despite the hate.

Despite facing online cancellations, she has managed to sell out shows and secure international bookings. Furthermore, she maintains her composure and confidence in the face of ongoing public scrutiny related to the passing of her ex-partner, Senzo Meyiwa.

