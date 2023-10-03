Award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo has been nominated at this year's South African Music Awards

Kelly also recently celebrated winning a SAFTA for her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo, Season 3

It's onwards and upwards for singer Kelly Khumalo who recently bagged another major award nomination.

Kelly Khumalo is vying for the Best Female Artist Award at #SAMA29. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo is nominated at the SAMAs

Award-winning musician and performer Kelly Khumalo has been nominated at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The reality star is up for the Best Female Artist Award at the 29th edition of the awards ceremony.

X blogger @Jabu_MacDonald shared the news on his page.

Kelly Khumalo also has a SAFTA under her belt

It was a glorious celebration at the Khumalo homestead after Kelly walked away with a South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTAs) for her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo. The hit reality show is currently in its third Season.

She celebrated this major win with a sweet caption which read:

"The Lord keeps blessing me, and the rest of the crew WE DID IT! BoMakhi we did it again. Isandla phezu kwesinye eziNdlondlweni zakithi."

Her fans all rejoiced at this major win and poked fun at those who failed to have Kelly cancelled. She got cancelled by two gigs she was booked to perform at.

The star thanked her supporters amid all the hate in a video where she said:

"I just want to say thank you to all of you. I've received all your messages, your DMs, and your prayers. I just want to say that I appreciate you."

Kelly Khumalo feels wrath of cancel culture

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo was one of the most cancelled celebrities, but she still continues to thrive despite the hate.

The star has been selling out shows and bags international bookings despite being cancelled online.

She also keeps her head held up high as the country continues to vilify her for the death of her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa.

Source: Briefly News