Denise Zimba feels underappreciated after she was snubbed at the recent SAFTAs

The actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy for How To Ruin Christmas but walked home empty-handed

Denise voiced her frustrations on social media and was met with love and support from her online community

Denise Zimba's supporters showed her love after she expressed disappointment over her SAFTAs loss. Images: missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba was nominated at the recent SAFTAs for her portrayal of Zama in How To Ruin Christmas. The actress was disappointed when she didn't bag the award she felt was rightfully hers and vented on social media about not being appreciated in the industry.

Zimba was flooded with messages of affirmation as fans and supporters rallied around her to cheer her up for the SAFTA loss.

Denise Zimba addresses SAFTAs snub

In a series of posts on her Twitter (X) account, Denise Zimba expressed disappointment over her SAFTAs loss.

The actress was recognised in the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy category for her role as Zama in How To Ruin Christmas. The award was ultimately handed to Kate Normington for her role in Tali’s Joburg Diary.

Other stars and popular soapies also left the award ceremony empty-handed on 29 September.

Denise vented over her snub, saying that she feels the industry doesn't appreciate her work:

"I’m grateful that the people see me, even though the industry tries to deny that I am one of the best to do it."

Mzansi rallies around Denise Zimba

Fans were ready to show their support for Denise and sent her uplifting messages to remind her of the star she is:

MagwaiJudy said:

"You're one of the best, I love you so much!"

mosiat94 responded:

"I love you Denise, your energy gives me life!"

kariri_makeup commented:

"You'll FOREVER be THAT GIRL!"

NockseeGee said:

"You definitely are one of the best to do it, definitely!"

DumoHayise posted:

"You're definitely by far one of the best to do it. Plus you're a humble human being!"

HaositwePhiri responded:

"You kept the lights on at Vuzu, girl. No cap."

K.O opens up about being unvalued

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details of rapper K.O feeling unappreciated by the music industry, more so after the success of his song, SETE.

The rapper has been in the industry for about two decades, has reinvented himself to fit into the current wave and somehow managed to stay on top of his game.

He revealed that he has moved on from negativity and is embracing a more positive outlook on life despite having caught some L's.

