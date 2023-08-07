Uncle Waffles has released a new music video for her song Echoes which is featured in her new album

An Asylum of Solace is Uncle Waffles' third album, and she recently opened up with fans about what the album means to her

After the music video clip was shared on Twitter, netizens expressed confusion over the meaning behind Amapiano music videos

Uncle Waffles has released a new music video for Echoes.

Uncle Waffles had previously explained that 'An Asylum of Solace' was a curation of all her life experiences. Image: @unclewaffles

Uncle Waffles releases visuals for her song Echoes

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula shared a clip from Uncle Waffles' new music video for Echoes.

Netizens weigh in on the music video, with many saying Amamoiano videos never make sense

The DJ might have impressed her fans. However, some expressed confusion saying most Amapiano music videos never move them.

@andisaidit said:

"These music videos never make sense."

@shawnty_musicah said:

"What nonsense is this."

@6uhle said:

"Amapiano music videos never make any sense but I will be watching regardless."

@its_actually_t said:

"It's giving that ingrams ad from the early 2Ks."

@MsYonwaba said:

"She's got a GORGEOUS face."

Waffles explains what her new album means to her and why she decided to name it An Asylum of Solace

This will be the internet sensation's third album, and it will drop on 11 August.

"I hope you guys love it the way I do."

Uncle Waffles said as she started off her lengthy post explaining what the album is all about.

"This project is a curated musical version of my journey, feelings that can only be shared through music, coming into almost two years since my life completely changed."

She had decided to drop the music video before the album release, and she thanked her fans for supporting her first RnB song.

"Thank you for all the love on my first RNB/SOUL single."

