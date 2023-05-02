Uncle Waffles has been booked to perform at the Met Gala after-party in New York, a significant milestone for both the artist and the genre.

The news was announced on Twitter and garnered a lot of excitement and congratulations from her fans and followers.

Uncle Waffles has been making waves in the music industry, having recently been featured on the Coachella stage

Uncle Waffles announces she is booked for a Met Gala after-party. Images: @unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano has been taking the world by storm, with its unique fusion of deep house, jazz, and kwaito music. And it seems that the genre's star power continues to rise, as Uncle Waffles, one of its brightest young stars, has been booked to perform at the prestigious Met Gala after-party in New York.

Uncle Waffles continues to rise after her Coachella performance

Uncle Waffles has been making waves since she burst onto the scene. Having been recently featured on the Coachella stage, Waffles' fans had more to celebrate when she announced she'd be performing at a Met Gala after-party.

The news was announced on Twitter when @Kai_InTheKut tweeted:

"Uncle Waffles just got booked to play a met gala after party !"

Uncle Waffles herself would then confirm the news when she said:

"Party in New York tonight."

Amapiano fans were excited to hear Uncle Waffles' good news

The news excited Amapiano fans and followers of the young DJ, who took to Twitter to express their admiration.

@StraightupGal said:

"A gone girl... They put some respect on your name! Congratulations on your success, nobody can stop you from shining - it's God's will."

@kayytheestallio said:

"Should’ve been invited to the Met Gala, next year she has to be on that red carpet."

@AndileMhlabane said:

"Whatever you said in your prayers; copy and paste."

@_Nadimadishasaid:

"Big W"

@akreana_ said:

"W."

@khanyodhludhlu said:

"You are doing amazing."

@MapitsoMzizi said:

"When the time is right, I the lord…"

@_bokang_n said:

"Insane! God is beyond incredible what!"

Uncle Waffles slays on international Coachella stage, Mzansi goes nuts: “Uncle Waffles ke star”

Briefly News previously reported on Waffles performing at Coachella.

The Swazi-born DJ was a great ambassador for the continent and looked absolutely stunning while doing it. The musician proudly brought the South African Amapiano genre to the attention of audiences worldwide.

