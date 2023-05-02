Uncle Waffles has gone Twitter viral after posing for photos with Michaela Coel Web and Ayra Starr at the Met Gala

The Asylum hitmaker was booked for the after-party of the fashion event on 1 May, and she gushed over the gig online

Mzansi was awestruck by the pictures of Uncle Waffles with international celebrities, and they praised her

Uncle Waffles has flown the Mzansi flag high after hanging out with Michaela Coel Web and Ayra Starr at the Met Gala after-party.

Uncle Waffle's pictures with Michaela Coel Web and Ayra Starr at the Met Gala after-party have gone Twitter viral. Image: @ayra_starofficial, @michaelacoelweb, and @unclewaffles

According to an earlier Briefly News report, Uncle Waffles confirmed on Twitter that she was scheduled to perform at the Met Gala after-party on 1 May.

Uncle Waffles poses with Michaela Coel Web and Ayra Star at the Met Gala

The rising global artist was overjoyed that she met the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Michaela and Afro-pop singer Ayra Starr at the lush fashion event.

Taking to Twitter, Uncle Waffles dropped photos of the amazing moment. She also shared a video of the crowd vibing to her music while performing at the star-studded Met Gala bash.

Mzansi proud of Uncle Waffles after chilling with Michaela Coel and Ayra Starr at Met Gala

@PelamiB said:

"My girl is making big moves."

@AyndaMthimkhulu shared:

"She’s really doing so well. Protect her at all costs."

@sammoyo_ posted:

"Her ancestors worked so hard. She might walk the carpet next year."

@crocwhooore replied:

"I actually cannot believe this is all from that one video."

@lazyorlaylah commented:

"It’s been such a pleasure watching Uncle Waffles catch so many wins."

@AnathiRubela wrote:

"Michaela Coel and Uncle Waffles vibing in the same video means that May is going to be a blessed month ❤️"

@MsPearlie23 also said:

"You made it "

@itsiibahle added:

"Uncle Waffles is an icon."

Uncle Waffles meets Ciara

Uncle Waffles recently rocked Coachella, and shortly after a successful appearance on the global stage, she dropped a video with Ciara.

In the video, Ciara and the Tanzania hitmaker did a TikTok challenge of her hit song Yahyuppiyah.

Mzansi couldn't get enough of the two as they hyped each other with smiles on their cheeks.

Uncle Waffles showered with praise after becoming the first South African Amapiano DJ on Coachella main stage

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles took over the world by becoming the first Amapiano artist to perform on Coachella's main stage.

The Coachella weekend was a big deal for all musicians. Mzansi couldn't help but bask in pride following Uncle Waffles' performance.

The Tanzania hitmaker shot up the Mzansi Twitter trends as fans showered her with praise for making history at Coachella.

