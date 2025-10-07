South African media personality Thuli Phongolo recently boasted about her thriving career, which started when she was a teenager

Phongolo first burst onto the scene acting in shows such as Generations: The Legacy , and then branched out to the music industry

In her Instagram posts, Thuli mentioned that she worked hard to reach her goals and had taken no shortcuts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Thuli Phongolo started doing her thing since she was 15 years old. Image: Thuli Phongolo

Source: Instagram

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo reminded people that she has been a boss since she was a teenager.

Taking to Instagram, Phongolo bragged about achieving her riches and career success, all on her own. On her stories this week, Thuli P posted a striking photo and added an even spicier caption because she is that girl:

“Been a boss since the age of 15. Let us not forget that. Been a boss. THULI PHONGOLO… All me, no connections, no shortcuts, no dodgy deals, just hard work. I did THAT!” she exclaimed.

The influencer also posted an adorable photo from her childhood, sharing how her mother helped kickstart her career. She had been pulled out from the agency she was signed to because she was still too young.

“But then Gaenor took me on at 15, thanks to Emirandantshangaseofficial, who saw my potential and went on to be my direct contact, dealing with mom's audition to audition, job to job.”

Thuli Phongolo started out in the industry at age 15. Image: Thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

All about Thuli's career

For those who might live under a rock, Thuli's growing resume looks like this: Some might know her as Namhla Diale on Generations: The Legacy, and she has recently reprised her role. However, Phongolo started acting in shows such as Tshisa, Thula, Rockville, and The Republic and was also a presenter on Craz-e.

She had a short stint on The Wife, but her role got cut short due to scheduling conflicts. The beauty then branched out to the music industry when she introduced herself as a DJ.

Together with Slend The Dancing DJ, they formed a group called 2Faced but split for a brief moment.

As a woman who wears many hats, Thuli is also educated. She holds a BA in Strategic Brand Management from UJ and is also a qualified chef who studied at Capsicum. The star reminded people that she is not an ordinary person.

“I am just a girl! I love life, full of it and love LOVE! In contrast, I am a fighter! I own my voice and stand by principle. Very funny, I get it from my granddad A comedian of note! Hardworking. I love the idea of maximising potential. Strict! To know me is to really love me—a dope girl, ANYTHING BUT ORDINARY.”

Thuli Phongolo started acting when she was 15 years old. Image: Thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Shebe faces backlash over Thuli P's post

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt faced backlash over his personal hygiene after a photo of him surfaced on social media.

He was accused of not taking care of himself, and online users said he was a prime example of the type of person that Thuli Phongolo was referring to in her controversial post about men's hygiene.

Source: Briefly News