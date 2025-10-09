Basetsana Kumalo shut down social media by showing off her stunning Valentino handbag

The former beauty queen had online users talking about the price tag of her new accessory; however, not everyone was impressed

Social media users voiced their criticism of Bassie's pricey purse in the comment section

Basetsana Kumalo shared a glimpse of her designer handbag.



Basetsana Kumalo recently flaunted her exquisite Valentino handbag, which had social media buzzing to no end.

The former beauty queen, famous for winning Miss South Africa in 1994, was recorded in a recent video looking as posh as ever, while draped in designer from head to toe.

Posted by Musa Khawula on 7 October 2025, Bassie is seen standing in a doorway with a friend who enthusiastically asks for details about her stunning outfit.

The broadcasting mogul wore a gorgeous yellow dress with a beige Valentino handbag. She completed her look with matching heels, the famous Vlogo Signature Calfskin Slingback Pumps, worth over R20,400.

Bassie joked about being close friends with Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani, the founder of the beloved brand, she said:

"Valentino and I are like this!"

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo flaunted her stunning Valentino handbag worth over R20K.



This spoke to Bassie's love for the finer things in life, and she spares no expense to look her best. For one of her infamous court appearances in her defamation case against Jackie Phamotse, Kumalo slayed the courtroom with a million rand Hermès Birkin bag.

Her video has been viewed over 35,000 times and garnered nearly 300 likes. However, it was in the comments that people's spicy opinions about Bassie's extravagant purchase were shared.

Watch Basetsana Kumalo's video below:

Social media weighs in on Basetsana Kumalo's handbag

The online community was not impressed with Bassie's pricey purse. Read some of their comments below:

Aquafinalou was not impressed:

"Haybo, they're too old for this."

mpho_khumalo1 was confused:

"Are they trying to do the 'unamanga' challenge or?"

lerumo479 said:

"Still don't understand the hype around bags made in China."

WaMuvenda dragged Basetsana Kumalo:

"A grandma still obsessed about bags."

aneleflawz speculated:

"She managed to buy counterfeit clearance stock before the permanent shutdown."





RebaoneMogotsi was not impressed:

"Cringe."

DonaldMakhasane was curious:

"Yhooooo, what does she do for a living?"

Nswembu184189 posted:

"The obsession with Italian designer clothes and accessories. What does it reflect about the black mind?"

Maleka4Lerato joked:

"She's inviting @sarstax and @RSASIU."

The comments section was filled with criticism of Basetsana Kumalo's luxurious purchase, while some online trolls used the opportunity to highlight Jackie Phamotse's allegations about Kumalo's husband, Romeo's sexuality.

