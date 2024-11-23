Basetsana Kumalo made a big move at the production company Connect Channel, where she was the boss

Broadcasting mogul Basetsana Kumalo shone the spotlight on her mentee whom she worked with for a decade

Online users shared their reactions to Basetsana Kumalo stepping down as the CEO of Connect Channel

Basetsana Kumalo was Connect Channel's main figurehead, a MultiChoice enterprise development subsidiary. The businesswoman was in charge of the company, which produced popular shows such as Our Perfect Wedding, Date My Family, Utatakho, and more.

Basetsana Kumalo resigns as Connect Channel CEO and introduces her replacement. Image: @basetsanakumalo / Instagram / Mzingenkosi Sibanda / Getty Images

Basetsana Kumalo recently took to social media to share details about a major change at Connect Channel. Online users were curious after seeing the announcement about Basetsana Kumalo's big career move.

Basetsana Kumalo passes torch to mentee

In an Instagram post, Basetsana shared a video explaining that Connect Channel would have a new CEO. The iconic beauty queen and broadcaster revealed that she had been mentoring Kopano Cowen for 10 years. The young professional is credited with having an LLB degree and specialising in production, having worked as a production intern and then executive producer. Kopano also has work experience and connections at M-Net.

Basetsana explained that she always wanted to mentor younger women. She sang Kopano's praises, saying:

"Kopano, your astute mind is laudable; your focus is commendable, and your passion for television and content creation is inspiring. I know you are going to take Connect Channel to new levels of success with your deep understanding of where the future of content is headed and what viewers are consuming."

SA surprised by Basetsana Kumalo's resignation

People on social media reacted to the news that Connect Channel would no longer have Basetsana as the CEO. Some speculated that Basetsana was off to fry bigger fish. Read the comments from people:

@misskkgwathe wondered:

"I'm confused. Is it not her company? Or did she resign as an employee in her current company?"

@portiajankie commented:

"Hao bathong, I thought it was her own company."

@missqueenkc wrote:

"Connect will still produce shows like OPW and Date My Family."

@ghost_lukh speculated:

"MultiChoice SA CEO gig loading."

