The South African couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo have gotten another protection order against author Javkie Phamotse

The protection order revealed that Jackie is barred from harassing and attempting to do so to the couple for the next five years

Many netizens reacted to the news of the couple getting another protection order against the best-selling author

Bassie and Romeo Kumalo got another protection order against Jackie. Image: basetsanakumalo

The battle between Basetsana, Romeo Khumalo, and Jackie Phamotse seems far from over, as other updates regarding their cases have been shared on social media.

Romeo and Bassie Kumalo get protection order against Jackie

The power couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo recently got another protection order against the best-selling author Jackie Phamotse after winning their case at Randburg's Magistrate Court.

MDNews, a news and gossip page, recently shared on its Twitter (X) page that the Kumalos got another protection order, which revealed that Phamotse could not harass them nor attempt to do so for the next five years.

The order also prohibited Jackie from posting malicious allegations about the couple on social media or having another person do so on her behalf until November 2029.

The post reads:

"The order, revealed by Sunday World, bars Phamotse from harassing or attempting to do so to the couple for a duration of five years. It also prohibits Phamotse from involving any third party in harassing the Khumalos. In addition, Phamotse is forbidden from making any malicious allegations against the couple on social media platforms..."

Netizens react to Bassie and Romeo's protection order

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to Bassie and Romeo getting another protection order against Jackie. Here's what they had to say:

@Dingswayo_N asked:

"Kanti this issue wasn't finalised?"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"We are waiting for Jackie Phamotse's book it will tell us everything."

@Blaq_Mannequin wrote:

"I thought this was history already."

@The_A_Wagon questioned:

"Why all this drama?"

@Selibabe3 commented:

"The way Basetsana is always fighting people about the husband being gay... I am starting to believe he is gay, seriously speaking or an after 9."

@Northberg014 mentioned:

"Where there's smoke, there's fire. That's all I'm gonna say."

Basetsana and Romeo get interim protection order

In a previous report from Briefly News, Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo Kumalo had renewed their protection order against Jackie Phamotse.

The celebrity couple was granted an order in 2018, and they renewed it as they await the court's setting of her sentencing date.

