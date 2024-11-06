A South African woman offered to trade her rare Checkers mini trolley toy for a two-bedroom house

She shared a picture of the trolley on Facebook, and the post created a buzz among Mzansi people

Netizens were amused and rushed to the comments to crack jokes about outrageous offers for the toy

A Mzansi woman showed a toy trolley that she wants to trade. Image: Niqita Pieterse

One woman is making waves with her hilarious Facebook post! She proposed trading her Checkers mini trolley toy for a two-bedroom house.

Outrageous trade proposal

She suggested this wild swap on her page, Niqita Pieterse, and included a photo of the coveted toy. The comments section lit up with laughter, as users were both amused and stunned.

Facebook users join the fun

With over 270 comments and counting, netizens jokingly put in outrageous offers for the toy. It’s clear that the minis are in high demand.

See the post below:

The trade proposal has brought everyone together for some good laughs. Many mentioned how Checkers shoppers have lost their minds since the promo started.

See some reactions below:

Nthabiseng Macukane asked:

"Are you ready to relocate to Johannesburg? I want to start with paperwork."

Sibongile Sangotsha stated:

"Most expensive item in SA right now 😭"

Sheldon du Preez mentioned:

"Looking to swap mine for a Mercedes G Wagon."

Deon Gouws shared:

"Every time at Checkers when I buy stuff and they give me these minis, I just say no thanks. I could have been rich by now."

Karen Rowan Maggerman joked:

"Do estate agents in South Africa now get paid with trolleys? Is this a no-commission sale? Or is it the norm?"

Colleen Woodley asked:

"Why is the pink trolley so valuable?"

Lineo Moeti wrote:

"How about a Villa in Camps Bay? 😂😂😂😂"

Shaun Solomons added:

"Will a double-storey do? 🤣🤣"

Tu Es Stupide said:

"They are worth nothing, they were free 🤣"

Man celebrates completing Checkers minis collection

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a South African man went on TikTok to share that he snagged every Checkers mini toy.

He proudly showed off his completed collection in a video. The man revealed the level of commitment the fun hobby required:

"Now I can retire."

