A guy proudly displayed his complete collection of Checkers mini toys and joked that he could now retire

He celebrated reaching his toy collection goal in a fun TikTok video that got Mzansi netizens buzzing

Viewers shared mixed reactions, with some praising his dedication and others sharing about their collection journey

A flaunted his collection of Checkers minis on TikTok. Image: Srock photo/Getty and @dalaucrew/TikTok

A South African man went on TikTok to share that he snagged every Checkers mini toy.

TikTokker shows toy collection

He @dalaucrew proudly showed off his completed collection. The man shed light on the level of commitment the fun hobby took: "Now I can retire."

The guy raved about the mini honey toy and gave a close-up shot of the bottle. The wholesome video racked up an impressive 336k views!

44 Checkers minis to collect

He must have shelled out a good amount, as Checkers features 44 new mini toys to collect, some boasting special effects!

Watch the video below:

Netizens buzzed in the comments section about the Checkers promotion. Many asked questions because they didn't see the point of collecting the toys.

See some reactions below:

@2Jabu_Brown asked:

"What’s the end goal? When you complete it, do they give you the actual grocery?"

@Ev. typed:

"And then what? Do you get your money back? Do you get a prize?"

@Avs suggested:

"Sell the duplicates, FB marketplace is blowing up. People are selling the trolley for up to R5k."

@Ndah✨ shared:

"Bought for over R2400 yesterday and I was stunned when they said you can only get 10 at a time, even if the money spent exceeds 10 collectables! Unfair if you ask me."

@Snezy_Sibiya stated:

"I just throw them away. 🤣"

@ReReRed mentioned:

"Us adults are more excited than the kids. 🥰😂"

@jasonlagrange573 highlighted:

"Checkers is making money out of the people. 😂😂😂"

@Archibald Gonah added:

"Guys he said it’s like collecting Pokémon cards. The point isn’t to get money. It’s just satisfying having collected them. Especially rare items like the air fryer."

R5k Checkers mini trolley for sale

Similarly, Briefly News reported that collectors' items often see their prices skyrocket as sellers hope to cash in on unique finds.

Recently, someone listed a Checkers mini trolley on social media, shocking people online over the hefty price tag. On Sunday, a Facebook user posted a screenshot of the Checkers mini trolley, part of the supermarket's Little Shop promotion.

