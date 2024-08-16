One young lady showed off how she drank an entire bottle of caster oil, and the clip went viral online

The video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok

People reacted to the hun's antics as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A babe stunned many people on social media with her antics. She shared a video of how she botted down castor oil.

Woman downs bottle of castor oil to get her summer body

TikTok user @keo.m20 was one brave soul. The young lady showed off how she drank an entire bottle of caster oil, all in the name of weight loss.

In the clip shared by @keo.m20, the hun can be seen drinking castor oil and washing it off with orange fruit, shocking many people on the internet. The stunner's clip grabbed over 953K views, along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

According to Healthline, insufficient research supports the idea that castor oil can help one lose weight. However, the health publication further stated these potential benefits of consuming castor oil, which includes constipation relief or bowel cleansing, promoting wound healing and cleaning and storing dentures.

Take a look at the hun drinking castor oil below:

Netizens react to woman drinking caster oil

Many took to the comment section to share their opinions on the young lady who bottled down the castor oil.

Neoseitlhamo said:

"Fruits or prune juice, my darling, castor oil ke torture."

Thato.poho@gmail.com added:

"Castor oil is not for drinking. Come one now, we when made to think it's for drinking to damage your intestine."

Thapelo cracked a joke, saying:

"President General, among the nation, we salute you."

User shared:

"Had ma full bottle omg till now, the bottle is on the coffee table. I am not throwing it away. I can't. I am scared of it."

User was shocked:

"Haibo."

South African woman stuns Mzansi by drinking a bottle of castor oil in a video

